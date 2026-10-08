Panama Includes Ecuador In The List Of Friendly Nations

Through Executive Decree No. 16 of August 31, 2026, Panama incorporates the Republic of Ecuador into its list of Friendly Nations, allowing Ecuadorian nationals to apply for the Permanent Resident migratory subcategory.

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Requirements to Obtain Permanent Residency

Through Executive Decree No. 16 of August 31, 2026, Panama incorporates the Republic of Ecuador into its list of Friendly Nations, allowing Ecuadorian nationals to apply for the Permanent Resident migratory subcategory.

What does the Decree require to obtain residency?

The National Immigration Service may grant a two-year Provisional Residency to nationals of friendly nations who demonstrate economic or professional activities in Panama. Applicants must submit a police record, passport copy, health certificates, passport-size photos, and documentation supporting one of the following three pathways: Employment: an employer’s letterhead job letter, Public Registry certificate, and the employer company’s Operating Notice. The work permit must be processed before MITRADEL (Ministry of Labor and Workforce Development).

an employer’s letterhead job letter, Public Registry certificate, and the employer company’s Operating Notice. The work permit must be processed before MITRADEL (Ministry of Labor and Workforce Development). Real estate investment: property registered in the applicant’s name (or through a corporation/foundation of which the applicant is the ultimate beneficial owner) with a minimum value of US$200,000.

property registered in the applicant’s name (or through a corporation/foundation of which the applicant is the ultimate beneficial owner) with a minimum value of US$200,000. Fixed-term deposit: a bank certification of a lien-free deposit, with a minimum term of three years and a value of no less than US$200,000.

When is Permanent Residency granted?

After completing the two years of Provisional Residency, applicants may apply for Permanent Residency. Those who prefer to skip this phase may apply under Qualified Investor, which grants Permanent Residency within a maximum of 30 days with a real estate investment of US$300,000.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can the applicant’s family (parents, spouse and children) obtain residency together with them?

Yes, direct dependents (spouse and minor or dependent children) can be included in the same application as dependents of the Permanent Resident.

What happens if the Ecuadorian applicant already holds another visa or permit in Panama?

They may still apply under Friendly Nations if they meet the requirements, but it is advisable to evaluate which migratory category best suits their particular situation.

What is the difference between Friendly Nations and Qualified Investor?

Friendly Nations requires a two-year Provisional Residency phase; Qualified Investor grants direct Permanent Residency within 30 days with a larger investment (US$300,000).

Ecuador’s inclusion in the Friendly Nations list represents an agile migratory pathway, though not without technical and documentary requirements that must be met precisely to avoid delays or rejections. Securing specialized legal counsel from the outset reduces risk and accelerates the process toward Permanent Residency.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.