Mandatory Health Insurance For Tourists Entering Georgia

Effective 1 January 2026, Georgia has introduced mandatory health and accident insurance for tourists entering the country. This significant change affects foreign nationals visiting Georgia for business, leisure, or personal purposes, and requires all eligible visitors to obtain travel insurance before arrival.

The new regulation stems from the Government of Georgia's resolution based on the Law of Georgia "On Tourism" and establishes clear insurance requirements for visitors to the country.

Who Is Affected?

Under the Law of Georgia "On Tourism," a tourist is defined as someone who enters Georgia for business, leisure, or other personal purposes, stays at least one night, and remains in the country for no longer than one year. Importantly, this does not include individuals employed by institutions operating in Georgia.

Therefore, the mandatory insurance requirement does not apply to employees of Georgian enterprises working in Georgia or to directors of companies established in Georgia.

Practical Implications at the Border

Even if you are exempt from the tourist insurance requirement, foreign nationals entering Georgia may still be asked by border authorities to present proof of health and accident insurance. This stems from the Law of Georgia "On the Legal Status of Aliens and Stateless Persons," which permits denial of entry in the absence of valid insurance.

This existing legal provision operates independently of the new tourism resolution and has been in place for some time. However, since 1 January 2026, border control authorities may enforce this requirement more consistently, leading to increased requests for insurance documentation upon entry.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.