Warranty & Indemnity (W&I) insurance has increased in popularity in recent years, especially in private merger and acquisition (M&A) transactions. In the past five to ten years

With expertise spanning M&A, corporate law, real estate, IT, and civil fraud, among others, the firm is a trusted partner in both mainstream and niche legal matters. Its personalized service and deep understanding of Polish law within international business contexts set it apart.

Renowned for handling high-value transactions and complex disputes, including litigation and arbitration, Woźniak Legal combines strategic thinking, creativity, and tenacity to deliver exceptional results. The firm’s independent position enables fearless representation, even against major financial institutions.

Established in 2007 by Grzegorz Woźniak, a seasoned lawyer with 14 years at Allen & Overy Warsaw, Woźniak Legal has become a leading Polish commercial law firm. Based in Warsaw, the firm serves international and Polish businesses, high-net-worth individuals, and a diverse range of industries.

Warranty & Indemnity(W&I)insurance has increased in popularity in recent years, especially in private merger and acquisition(M&A)transactions. In the past five to ten years, W&I insurance has become a mainstream and widely applied M&A solution for larger and smaller M&A transactions. Both private equity and strategic parties have come to realise that W&I insurance not only facilitates clean exits for sellers by replacing escrows or contractual claims under an SPA with an insurance policy, but also provides buyers with extended warranty coverage (in terms of scope and time periods) as well as a solid and professional counterparty in case of a warranty claim.

The standard W&I insurance policy is an attempt to reach a compromise between the commercial advantage and overall appeal of using a W&I insurance on the one hand and the requirement by underwriters that the insured and their advisors still conduct comprehensive due diligence to confirm the accuracy of the representations and warranties on the other hand.

W&I insurance policies offer protection in the event of unknown breaches of representations and warranties but they are not meant to cover blanket risks that could be identified during the course of standard due diligence. In addition to adequate diligence, insurers expect to see a healthy negotiation of representations and warranties in the underlying agreement and a proper disclosure letter listing all alarming or worrying facts. Both a comprehensive due diligence and disclosure process as well as a relatively balanced set of representations and warranties remain key for a smooth underwriting process and for the proper W&I insurance policy to be obtained.

Benefits of W&I insurance

There are a range of benefits to W&I insurance for both buyers and sellers as detailed below.

How can Woźniak Legal help?

Woźniak Legal can help:

draft and /or review your M&A transactions and advise whether you may benefit from W&I insurance;

undertake legal due diligence;

coordinate the acquisition process;

liaise with the right insurance company who may provide W&I insurance; and

review terms and conditions of W&I insurance.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.