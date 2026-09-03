Preventive Restructuring In Malta: A Better Way To Rescue Troubled Businesses

For many Maltese companies, financial difficulty used to mean a stark choice: muddle through and hope for the best, or head straight for insolvency. A new legal route — preventive restructuring — changes that equation by creating space to repair a viable business before it is too late.

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For many Maltese companies, financial difficulty used to mean a stark choice: muddle through and hope for the best, or head straight for insolvency. A new legal route — preventive restructuring — changes that equation by creating space to repair a viable business before it is too late.

For years, the story was familiar. A business in Malta hits a rough patch — a delayed customer payment, a lost contract, a costly dispute, a run of poor trading. Directors, often with the best of intentions, focus on keeping the doors open and the payroll met. Credit stretches. Bank facilities are nudged. Suppliers are asked for patience. Yet the legal tools available to step in early and restructure were limited. Too often, meaningful conversations with creditors only happened when pressure reached breaking point and formal insolvency loomed, by which time value had already leaked away.

Why did this happen? Partly, because there was no modern, purpose-built framework for early, court-supervised reorganisation on a debtor-in-possession basis – that is, a procedure in which the company’s directors remain in day-to-day control while restructuring takes place under judicial oversight. The existing toolbox — including the company recovery procedure and company reconstruction under the Companies Act — was not designed to deliver the combination that complex restructurings require: a time-limited breathing space, a binding plan across multiple groups of creditors, court oversight to ensure fairness, and legal protection for lifeline financing. Without these elements working together, even sensible proposals could falter: a single dissenting creditor could derail a deal; counterparties could invoke termination clauses just when stability was most needed; new money could be frightened off by legal uncertainty.

This gap mattered beyond any one company. When viable businesses fail for want of an orderly mechanism to renegotiate their debts and reset their operations, jobs are lost, suppliers suffer, and confidence ebbs. Malta’s economy — with its mix of services, logistics, technology, manufacturing and tourism — needs tools that preserve going-concern value when times get tough.

That is the purpose of Malta’s preventive restructuring framework. Enacted as the Pre-Insolvency Act, the law transposes Directive (EU) 2019/1023 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 20 June 2019 on preventive restructuring frameworks (“the Directive”) into Maltese law. It gives companies exposed to a likelihood of insolvency — that a state of financial difficulty falling short of actual insolvency but sufficiently serious to warrant early intervention — a structured way to propose a plan to their creditors, organise those creditors into classes, seek votes, and ask the Civil Court (Commercial Section) to confirm the plan so it binds everyone. The law sits alongside existing regimes, but is tailored to get to work earlier, when there is more value to save and more options on the table.

Crucially, the framework recognises that good restructurings are built on time and trust. Time arrives through a stay on individual enforcement actions in the standard track, giving space for negotiations to proceed without the noise of piecemeal litigation or precipitous enforcement. Trust is underpinned by the mandatory involvement of a licensed insolvency practitioner from the outset, who endorses or makes the application and then stewards the process under the court’s eye.

The regime also tackles two classic stumbling blocks. First, it provides a class-based voting system (the so-called “cross-class-cramdown”), so creditors with similar economic interests are grouped together and vote as a class. If every class supports the plan by the required majority, the plan is adopted. If not, the court can still confirm the plan where specific safeguards are met, ensuring dissenting classes are protected and no-one is worse off than in liquidation or the next-best alternative.

Secondly, it encourages the provision of rescue finance by insulating properly structured interim and new money from later challenge, recognising that a sensible plan needs liquidity to land.

This is not a soft option, and it is not a licence to delay the inevitable. Entry requires credible evidence that a plan can restore viability. But for companies with a real path back to health, the framework offers a disciplined way to get there — while preserving jobs and relationships and avoiding the destruction of value that often accompanies insolvency.

The framework has now been tested in court. In 2025, the Civil Court (Commercial Section) admitted Skillpro Malta Ltd to a pre-formulated preventive restructuring procedure and later approved its restructuring plan, giving us a first look at judicial expectations. That case, and what it signals for practice, is our focus in our third article of this mini-series. Before then, our second article explains how the law actually works — in plain terms and with real-world examples.

Next week: Article 2 — The Framework. How the preventive restructuring law works in practice, from the first application to a binding plan.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.