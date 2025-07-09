Restructuring and Insolvency in British Virgin Islands (PLC)

This Q&A guide to restructuring and insolvency law in the British Virgin Islands gives a high level overview of the most common forms of security granted over immovable and movable property; creditors' and shareholders' ranking on a company's insolvency; mechanisms to secure unpaid debts; mandatory set-off of mutual debts on insolvency; state support for distressed businesses; rescue and insolvency procedures; stakeholders' roles; liability for an insolvent company's debts; setting aside an insolvent company's pre-insolvency transactions; carrying on business during insolvency; additional finance; and multinational cases.

Common forms of security and formalities. The most common forms of security granted over immoveable property are as follows:

Mortgage. A mortgage can be a legal mortgage or an equitable mortgage. However, it is rare for a true legal mortgage to be granted (that is, where the legal title to the asset of the mortgagor is transferred to the mortgagee as collateral for a debt or other obligation owed to a lender, subject to a right to have the asset re-conveyed to the mortgagor once the debt or obligation has been satisfied). A legal mortgage is now usually created by the mortgagor by executing a document creating a charge by way of legal mortgage, which provides the lender with a legal interest in the asset. Therefore, the term "charge" and "mortgage" are often used synonymously although they are two distinct legal concepts.

Equitable fixed charge. An equitable fixed charge does not:

transfer legal or equitable title to the lender; or

provide a right of possession of the secured asset.

The terms of the equitable charge usually provide the lender with the ability to sell the asset and prevent the chargor

from disposing, in whole or in part, of the asset subject to the charge without the chargee releasing the charge, in whole or in part. A fixed charge will be created if:

the asset is, or is capable of being, ascertained; and

the charge gives the lender control of the asset.

Floating charge. A floating charge is often granted by a company over all its assets. Provided the floating charge has not crystallised, the company is usually still permitted to dispose of assets that are subject to the floating charge (in the ordinary course of business).

A charge or mortgage over land must be:

Created by deed.

Evidenced in writing.

Signed by the debtor.

Formalities: general requirements. The BVI Business Companies Act (as amended) (Companies Act) provides that both the:

Governing law of a charge created by a BVI business company can be the law of such jurisdiction as may be agreed between the BVI business company and the secured party.

Charge will be binding on the BVI business company to the extent, and in accordance with, the requirements of that governing law.

It is therefore possible, and relatively common, for the security to be governed by foreign law so, in those circumstances, consideration will need to be given to the requirements of the applicable foreign law.

If BVI law applies, then the following general requirements will need to be met:

There must be an agreement for security conforming to statutory formalities (if any).

The asset to be given in security must be identifiable as falling within the scope of the agreement.

The debtor must have the power to give the asset in security.

There must be some current obligation of the debtor to the creditor which the asset is designed to secure.

Any contractual conditions for the attachment must have been fulfilled.

In addition, for a legal mortgage, title to the asset must be transferred.

It is beyond the scope of this Q&A to go into the variety of consequences that may arise where the above formalities of any particular type of security have not been met.

Registration. A BVI company must keep a private register of all the relevant charges that it creates at its registered office. This register is not publicly available for inspection in the BVI.

A BVI company can register a charge on its public register of charges to obtain priority ranking for the secured party. This register is maintained by the BVI Registrar of Corporate Affairs (BVI Registrar). Public registration is not mandatory, but (generally speaking) it is the public register and not the private register that determines the priority of security under BVI law. If the charge relates to land in the BVI, it should be registered with the Land Registry in the BVI.

Effects of non-compliance. Failure to maintain the mandatory private register of charges can result in a fine of up to USD5,000 for the company. However, an unregistered charge would still be valid and enforceable in accordance with its terms.

If a company or a chargee fails to register the charge in the company's public register of charges and where there is no inter-creditor agreement to the contrary (subject to the exceptions for charges granted under the International Business Companies Act 1984 (as amended) or by companies prior to continuing into the BVI from another jurisdiction), any charge over the same immovable asset filed at the BVI Registry will take priority over a charge granted under the Companies Act that is not registered at the BVI Registry. Consequently, while failure to register a charge on a BVI company's public register of charges will not render the security void or voidable, the consequences of failing to register a charge can be very serious.

Movable property

Common forms of security and formalities. The most common forms of security granted over moveable property are as follows:

Floating charge. See above, immovable property.

See above, immovable property. Equitable mortgage or charge. See above, immovable property.

See above, immovable property. Pledge. This is a possessory form of security in which a lender takes possession of an asset which provides the pledgee with a common law power of sale. A pledge is not appropriate for registered shares of a BVI company which are an intangible asset. It may be possible to grant a pledge over bearer shares where the authorised custodian holding the bearer shares agrees with the lender to act as agent of the lender. However, there is some debate in the BVI as to whether such a pledge would be valid and enforceable. In terms of compliance with formalities, possession of the collateral will need to be transferred. A pledge will need to be registered in the same manner as any other charge.

Formalities: general requirements. For formal requirements, see above, immovable property.

In addition, for security over BVI bearer shares, the secured party (or its nominee) needs to take possession of the bearer shares certificate. This will therefore necessarily require the involvement of the custodian holding the bearer shares.

Further, for legal liens and pledges, actual or constructive possession must be given to the creditor.

Registration. For registration formalities, see above, immovable property.

Effects of non-compliance. The effects of non-compliance are the same as for immovable property (see above, immovable property).

Creditor and contributory ranking

The appointment of a liquidator does not affect the right of a secured creditor to enforce any security interest it may have over the assets of the company. In general, a secured creditor will seek to either:

Enforce its security and take control of the assets subject to its security interest.

Reach an agreement with the liquidator as to how the assets will be dealt with as part of the liquidation.

On the sale of the assets subject to a security interest, secured creditors are paid first, up to the level of their debts. If there are insufficient funds from the disposal of the assets subject to the security interest, the secured creditor will rank as an unsecured creditor for any shortfall. The important exception to this relates to floating charge assets. Section 208 of the Insolvency Act 2003 (Insolvency Act) provides that the costs and expenses of a liquidation, and any preferential creditors, take priority over floating charge creditors where the company's assets are insufficient to pay such claims and expenses.

In a liquidation (see Question 7), subject to the rights of secured creditors (see above), the assets of a company are distributed in the following order:

Costs and expenses, in accordance with the prescribed priority under Rule 199 of the Insolvency Rules 2005 (as

amended) (Insolvency Rules):

costs and expenses properly incurred by the liquidator in preserving, realising or getting in the property of the

company or carrying on the company's business;

the costs and expenses of the company complying with a notice issued by the Official Receiver under section 271(2) of the Insolvency Act;

the remuneration of the provisional liquidator;

the deposit lodged on an application for the appointment of the provisional liquidator;

the costs of the application on which the liquidator was appointed;

any costs allowed in respect of the preparation of a statement of affairs;

the costs of any creditors' committee appointed in the liquidation;

any disbursements properly paid by the liquidator;

the remuneration of anyone employed by the liquidator;

the remuneration of the liquidator; and

any other fees, costs, charges or expenses properly incurred in the course of the liquidation.

Preferential claims admitted by the liquidator in accordance with Schedule 2 of the Insolvency Rules which include claims by employees, debts owed to the BVI Social Security Board, sums due in respect of pension contributions and medical insurance, taxes and duty owed to the BVI Government and fees payable to the BVI Financial Services Commission (FSC). Most claims made under these categories are subject to a maximum amount which may be regarded as preferential. Preferential claims rank equally between themselves and, if the assets of the company are insufficient to meet the claims in full, they will be paid rateably.

All other claims admitted by the liquidator. If the company has insufficient assets to meet all these claims, the claims will rank pari passu among themselves.

All interest payable under section 215 of the Insolvency Act.

Any surplus assets that remain will be distributed to the members of the company.

Unpaid debts and recovery

Retention of title clauses (that is, where the seller retains legal title over goods until they are paid for in full) are recognised and enforceable under BVI law.

There is no reported BVI case law which considers retention of title clauses. However, the English legal precedents are persuasive in the BVI.

The most common debt enforcement mechanism available in respect of a BVI company is the statutory demand, which is a formal written demand for the payment of an undisputed debt. The demand must meet the requirements of the legislation and be properly served on the company. If the demand is not settled in full or set aside following an application by the debtor made within strict time limits, the company will be deemed insolvent and vulnerable to an application to appoint liquidators.

The following alternative procedures are available:

Court judgment. A creditor can issue a civil claim against a debtor for a due and outstanding debt. If the court finds in the creditor's favour, the creditor can obtain judgment for the debt. If the debtor fails to file an acknowledgement of service or defence, the creditor may be able to obtain default judgment. Alternatively, where a debtor files a defence but has no real prospect of successfully defending the claim, the court may give summary judgment in the creditor's favour.

If the debtor fails to pay the judgment debt, the creditor can (in appropriate circumstances):

apply to the court to appoint a liquidator to the debtor;

obtain a charging order over the debtor's assets;

apply to the court for the appointment of a receiver by way of enforcement; and/or

obtain an attachment of debts order.

Receivership and administrative receivership. A secured creditor can appoint a receiver over the assets of a debtor to

exercise its:

statutory rights (for example, where a mortgage has been granted over property or a mortgage or charge has been granted over shares); or

contractual rights (for example, under a debenture or other security document).

The holder of a debenture or other instrument secured by a floating charge over the whole or substantially the whole of the debtor's company's assets can (by way of an application to court or pursuant to the powers in the security document) appoint an administrative receiver.

Insolvency set-off. Mutual debts are set-off in insolvency proceedings (section 150, Insolvency Act). However, it is possible for parties to waive their right to claim an insolvency set-off. Set-off will not be available where a creditor knew that the debtor was insolvent at the time of the transaction(s) which gave rise to the debt.

The above procedures are available to foreign creditors as they are to BVI creditors.

State support

There is no state support for distressed businesses in the BVI.

Rescue and insolvency procedures

Company creditors' arrangement (CCA)

Objective. A CCA is a compromise between a debtor and its creditors under which the debtor and its creditors can implement a debt restructuring pursuant to a creditor-agreed arrangement the effect of which may be to:

Vary the rights of the creditors.

Cancel a liability of the debtor (in whole or in part).

Initiation. While there is no fixed obligation for directors of a company to initiate a particular insolvency procedure in any particular circumstance, where there is no reasonable prospect of the company avoiding insolvency, the directors owe a duty to act in the company's creditors' interests by minimising the creditors' losses. This obligation may include considering a CCA.

The directors of the company (or the liquidator, if the company is in liquidation) propose an arrangement and nominate an interim supervisor to act in relation to a proposed arrangement if they:

Believe the company is insolvent, or is likely to become insolvent.

Approve a written proposal.

Nominate an insolvency practitioner as interim supervisor

A director who votes in favour of a resolution proposing a creditors' arrangement without having reasonable grounds for believing that the company is insolvent or is likely to become insolvent commits an offence.

Substantive tests. The directors of the company must believe on reasonable grounds that the company is insolvent or is likely to become insolvent.

Consent and approvals. Other than where a liquidator is in office, the directors of the company must pass a resolution to:

State that the company is insolvent or is likely to become insolvent.

Approve a written proposal, and nominate an insolvency practitioner as interim supervisor. Unless the secured creditor(s) or preferred creditor(s) agree in writing to the contrary, an arrangement does not affect:

the right of a secured creditor of the debtor to enforce its security interest or vary the liability secured by the security interest; or result in a preferential creditor receiving less than they would in a liquidation of the debtor had it commenced at the date of the arrangement.

The proposal must be approved by a 75% majority in value of the creditors, following which the supervisor is appointed. If the proposal is approved, it will be binding on the company, each creditor and each shareholder.

Supervision and control. The supervisor takes possession of the assets of the company included in the arrangement. However, the directors or the liquidator remain in control of the company.

Protection from creditors. The arrangement binds all unsecured creditors once approved. However, a CCA will not, without the express written agreement of the secured creditors or preferential creditors of a company concerned, affect their respective rights.

In addition, any shareholder, creditor, surety or co-debtor of the company has the statutory right to make an application to revoke or suspend any decision approving an arrangement on the grounds of unfair prejudice, and on receiving such an application the court may direct for the proposal for the CCA to be amended or reconsidered.

Length of procedure. There is no statutory time period within which a company creditors' arrangement must be completed. The terms of the company creditors' arrangement will usually determine when the arrangement will conclude.

Conclusion. Within 28 days of the completion or termination, the supervisor must:

File a notice of completion or termination of the CCA with the BVI Registrar.

Send a notice of completion or termination to each creditor of the company bound by the CCA and each shareholder of the company.

The supervisor will prepare a report stating any material differences between the implementation of the company creditors' arrangement and the proposal approved by the creditors.

If successfully completed in accordance with the terms of the arrangement, the company's debts will have been successfully discharged. If not successfully concluded, then an alternative procedure may be commenced.

Plan of arrangement

Objective. A plan of arrangement will contain details of a proposed arrangement which may permit a company to:

Amend its memorandum and articles of association (articles).

Reorganise, merge or consolidate or separate its businesses.

Dispose of any assets, business, shares, debt or other securities.

Approve dissolution of the company.

Complete a combination of the above.

Initiation. If the directors believe that a plan of arrangement is in the best interests of the company, the creditors or shareholders, they can approve a plan (alternatively, a voluntary liquidator appointed under the BC Act can approve a plan of arrangement if in office). An application is then made to the court to approve the plan of arrangement. The court has the power to approve, amend or reject the proposed plan of arrangement.

Whilst there is no fixed obligation for directors of a company to initiate a particular insolvency procedure in any particular circumstance, where there is no reasonable prospect of the company avoiding insolvency, the directors owe a duty to act in the company's creditors' interests by minimising the creditors' losses. This obligation may include considering a plan of arrangement.

Substantive tests. Only a BVI company that is active or in liquidation may be subject to a plan of arrangement. There is no statutory requirement that the company be insolvent to propose or enter into a scheme of arrangement.

Consent and approvals. The directors or the voluntary liquidator of the company (as applicable) must first approve the plan of arrangement. An application is then made to the court to approve the arrangement. The court will determine:

To whom notice (if any) of the proposed plan of arrangement should be given.

Whether the approval of any person is required.

The court will also determine whether any holder of shares, debt obligations or securities in the company can dissent to the proposed plan of arrangement and receive payment of fair value in respect of its shares, debt obligations or other securities under section 179 of the BC Act.

Once the plan is approved by the court, the directors must give notice and/or seek approval from the relevant persons as ordered by the court. Once the plan of arrangement is approved by those persons, the articles of arrangement are executed by the company. These articles contain:

The plan of arrangement.

The order of the court approving the plan of arrangement.

Details of the manner in which the plan of arrangement was approved (if approval was required by the order of the court).

The articles of arrangement are then filed with the BVI Registrar who will issue a certificate certifying that they have been filed.

Supervision and control. If a plan of arrangement is proposed and approved by the directors, the directors remain in control of the company. However, if the plan of arrangement is approved by the voluntary liquidator, the voluntary liquidator will remain in control of the company.

Protection from creditors. There is no stay on proceedings available for a company subject to a plan of arrangement.

Length of procedure. The plan of arrangement takes effect from the date the articles of arrangement are registered by the BVI Registrar or on such date subsequent thereto, not exceeding 30 days, as may be stated in the articles of arrangement. There is no statutory time period within which a plan of arrangement must be completed.

Conclusion. The terms of the plan arrangement will usually determine when the arrangement will conclude. If successfully concluded in accordance with the terms of the arrangement, the company's debts will have been successfully discharged. If not successfully concluded, then an alternative procedure may be commenced and, in any event, there is no stay on proceedings available for a company subject to a plan of arrangement so insolvency proceedings may be commenced at any time.

Scheme of arrangement

Objective. The purpose of a scheme of arrangement is to enable the company to enter into a compromise or arrangement between the company and its creditors or between the company and its shareholders. In appropriate circumstances a scheme can be used to enable the company to restructure and avoid entering into a formal insolvency process.

Initiation. A scheme of arrangement is commenced by sending an application to the court to order a meeting of creditors or shareholders of the company (as applicable). The application can be made by the company, a creditor, a shareholder or a liquidator of the company.

Substantive tests. There is no statutory requirement for the company to be insolvent to propose or enter into a scheme of arrangement.

Consent and approvals. If a majority in numbers representing 75% in value of the creditors or class of creditors or shareholders or class of shareholders (as applicable), present and voting at the meeting agrees to the arrangement, it will be binding on all creditors, shareholders and the company once sanctioned by the court. If the application is by a liquidator, it will be binding on the liquidator and every person liable to contribute to the assets of the company in the event of its liquidation. An order of the court sanctioning the scheme of arrangement will only take effect when filed with the BVI Registrar.

Supervision and control. Unless the company is in liquidation, the directors of the company remain in control of the company.

Protection from creditors. There is no stay of proceedings available for a company subject to a scheme of arrangement.

Length of procedure. There is no statutory time period within which a scheme of arrangement must be completed.

Conclusion. The terms of the scheme of arrangement will usually determine when the arrangement will conclude. If successfully concluded in accordance with the terms of the scheme of arrangement, the company's debts will have been successfully discharged. If not successfully concluded, an alternative procedure may be commenced and, in any event, there is no stay on proceedings available for a company subject to a scheme of arrangement so insolvency proceedings may be commenced at any time.

"Light touch" provisional liquidators

Objective. Provisional liquidation in the BVI has traditionally been used in situations of fraud where an interim appointment is required to prevent asset dissipation. However, more recently the concept of "light touch" provisional liquidation has been endorsed by the BVI court to assist a company, or group of companies, to restructure debts, or otherwise achieve a better outcome for creditors than would be achieved by liquidation. It may be appropriate where there is no alleged wrongdoing by directors or the company. The directors remain in day-to-day control of the company but can be protected against actions by individual creditors, thanks to the court's ability to stay proceedings under section 174 of the Insolvency Act (although there is no general moratorium on claims in provisional liquidation).

Initiation. Where an application for the appointment of a liquidator of a company has been filed but not yet determined or withdrawn, the court may appoint provisional liquidators. An application can be made by the company itself, a creditor, a shareholder, the supervisor of a creditors' arrangement in respect of the company and, in certain circumstances, be the Attorney General, the FSC and the International Tax Authority.

Substantive tests. The court may appoint provisional liquidators if the company consents or the court is satisfied that the appointment is necessary for the purpose of maintaining the value of assets owned or managed by the company or is in the public interest.

Consent and approvals. The company may consent. The appointment of provisional liquidators requires an application for the appointment of liquidators to have been filed but not yet determined or withdrawn. It is generally a pre-requisite that the company is insolvent, or liable to be wound up on just and equitable grounds.

Supervision and control. The directors remain in day to day control of the company but are subject to the supervision of the provisional liquidators. The court may appoint the provisional liquidators on such terms as it considers fit. While the provisional liquidators have the rights and powers of a liquidator to the extent necessary to maintain the value of the assets owned or managed by the company, the court may limit the powers of the provisional liquidators in such manner as it considers fit. The court may therefore determine the extent of the provisional liquidator's supervision and control.

Protection from creditors. The appointment of provisional liquidators does not act as a moratorium on claims by creditors, although the court may exercise its powers under section 174 of the Insolvency Act to stay proceedings. The appointment of provisional liquidators does not infringe on the right of a secured creditor to enforce its security.

Length of procedure. There is no fixed period for which provisional liquidators are appointed and the length of their appointment may depend on a number of factors including, for example, the value, location and nature of the company's assets.

Conclusion. The appointment of provisional liquidators may be terminated on the application of the provisional liquidators or any person capable of appointing the provisional liquidators (listed above). The court can also terminate the appointment on its own motion. The appointment of provisional liquidators will also terminate if the court appoints a liquidator.

Insolvent liquidation

Objective. The effect of an insolvent liquidation is to put the affairs of the company in the hands of an independent insolvency practitioner who is required to take possession of, protect and realise the company's assets for the benefit of the company's creditors.

Initiation. A company can be placed into insolvent liquidation either by:

Passing a shareholders' qualifying resolution (requiring at least 75% approval of shareholders (the company's memorandum or articles may provide for a higher threshold). In the case of a regulated company, five days' notice must be given to the FSC).

Court order, following an application to the court and a hearing.

An application to court can be made by:

The company itself.

A creditor.

A shareholder.

The supervisor of a company creditors' arrangement.

In limited circumstances, the Attorney General or the FSC.

Where an application is being made by a creditor, that creditor should ordinarily serve a statutory demand on the debtor company prior to issuing an application, unless there are good reasons for not doing so.

Substantive tests. The court can appoint a liquidator when any of the following are applicable:

The company is insolvent (as defined by the Insolvency Act).

In the court's opinion, it is just and equitable for a liquidator to be appointed.

In the court's opinion, it is in the public interest for a liquidator to be appointed.

The Attorney General or the FSC can only make an application on the last of these grounds (that is, where it is in the public interest).

Consent and approvals. Unless the application is made by the company itself, the applicant must serve a copy of the application on the company. The company is entitled to attend the hearing and present its own evidence before the court.

Notice of the hearing of the application must be advertised, and other interested parties (such as other creditors) can appear and make submissions at the hearing if they have filed a notice of their intention to appear. Upon hearing the application, the court can:

Appoint a liquidator.

Dismiss the application.

Adjourn the hearing.

Make any other interim order that it considers fit.

Supervision and control. The liquidator must be an insolvency practitioner licensed to practice and be resident in the BVI, although a joint appointment with a foreign insolvency practitioner may be permitted. Once appointed, the liquidator has control and custody over the assets of the company. The directors remain in office but they cease to have any powers or duties, unless specifically authorised by the liquidator or under the Insolvency Act. The BVI's insolvency regime does not currently include any debtor-in-possession type procedures.

Protection from creditors. With the exception of secured creditors, and subject to a court order to the contrary, once the liquidator has been appointed no person can:

Commence or proceed with any action or proceedings against the company.

Commence or proceed with any action in relation to the company's assets.

Exercise or enforce any rights or remedies over or against the assets of the company.

The appointment of a liquidator does not infringe upon the right of a secured creditor to enforce its security.

Length of procedure. Where the liquidator is appointed by way of a shareholders' qualifying resolution, the appointment is effective immediately. The period between the filing of an application to court and the hearing is typically six weeks.

The application must be determined by the court within six months or it will be deemed dismissed. The court can extend the period for determining the application, each extension not exceeding three months at a time.

Once the liquidator is appointed, the length of the liquidation process is indeterminate and depends on a number of factors including the:

Value, type and location of the company's assets.

Speed with which the liquidator can deal with creditors' claims and collect, realise and distribute the company's assets.

Conclusion. At the conclusion of the liquidation, and once any distributions are made to the creditors, the liquidator must prepare a final report and serve it on every creditor of the company whose claim has been admitted and all shareholders of the company. That report must also be filed with the BVI Registrar.

The liquidator will then apply to the court to be released from his/her appointment. The company is then dissolved and ceases to exist from that point.

Stakeholders' roles