Update: Blokker Declared Bankrupt

On Wednesday, 13 November 2024, Blokker B.V. (Blokker) was declared bankrupt by the Amsterdam District Court. The bankruptcy was announced on Rechtspraak.nl. Previously, on 4 November 2024, Blokker was granted suspension of payments. Mr. J.R. Berkenbosch of the firm Jones Day and Mr. R.P.A. de Wit of the firm HVG Law, who were appointed by the court as administrators during the suspension of payments, have now been appointed as trustees in Blokker's bankruptcy. The Amsterdam District Court has ordered a cooling-off period for two months.

The bankruptcy will undoubtedly have significant consequences for various stakeholders of Blokker, such as employees, suppliers, landlords, debtors, and creditors. We would be pleased to assist you, as a stakeholder of Blokker, in understanding the implications of this bankruptcy within the retail sector and for your specific interests.

