22 October 2024

Rebadging – 'Zero-assets Transfers' The Indian Way (Video)

India Wealth Management
In the EU, the TUPE transfer rules don't apply to zero-assets transfers, where people, but no other assets transfer. But businesses entirely built on people are becoming increasingly common. Burkard Göpfert, partner in our German firm talks to Suhas Srinivasiah, partner in our Indian firm, to find how they approach this in India. The concept is called 'rebadging'. Watch to find out more.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Burkard Göepfert (Kliemt.HR Lawyers)
