In the EU, the TUPE transfer rules don't apply to zero-assets transfers, where people, but no other assets transfer. But businesses entirely built on people are becoming increasingly common.

Ius Laboris is consistently recognised as the leading legal service provider in employment, immigration and pensions law. Our firms help international employers navigate the world of work successfully.

In the EU, the TUPE transfer rules don't apply to zero-assets transfers, where people, but no other assets transfer. But businesses entirely built on people are becoming increasingly common. Burkard Göpfert, partner in our German firm talks to Suhas Srinivasiah, partner in our Indian firm, to find how they approach this in India. The concept is called 'rebadging'. Watch to find out more.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.