High Court Judgements/Orders

Delhi High Court directs inspection of private nursing homes for fire safety

The High Court of Delhi ("Delhi HC") in the matter of Delhi Medical Association and Anr. vs. Government NCT of Delhi and Ors.1 directed the Directorate General of Health Services, Delhi Fire Services and Delhi Development Authority to constitute a Joint Committee for inspection of all nursing homes that are members of the Delhi Medical Association. The direction was passed by the Delhi HC while considering a writ petition filed by the Delhi Medical Association challenging the communication dated August 2, 2019, to all private hospitals and nursing homes to undertake audit of fire safety measures employed by it. The petition claimed that the nursing homes are erroneously considered 'institutional buildings' and being asked to take fire safety clearance. The Delhi HC observed that its immediate priority is to safeguard public safety and ensure that basic fire safety equipment is installed at the premises of private nursing homes. The Delhi HC passed directions to the Joint Committee to ascertain the prevailing provisions of fire safety and formulate a comprehensive report delineating all non-compliances with fire safety norms by nursing homes, except for structural defect.

High Court of Kerala directs Railways and Municipal Corporation of Thiruvananthapuram to undertake immediate steps to remove legacy waste accumulated in Aamayizhanjan canal

The High Court of Kerala ("Kerala HC") in the case of Suo motu vs. State of Kerala2 has directed the Railways, Municipal Corporation of Thiruvananthapuram, and District Collector to provide reasons for flow of plastic waste into Aamayizhanjan canal. The directions were passed in a special sitting of the court based on reports of the death of a worker engaged in the cleaning of Aamayizhanjan canal near the Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station. The Kerala HC, while considering the submissions made by different departments observed that the canal has become a cesspool of plastic which is clogging near the metal gratings and preventing the flow of drain water. It also observed that there are large quantities of legacy waste in the area. The Kerala HC directed the authorities to submit a plan of action to be adopted for clearing the legacy waste from within and outside the railway premises along with the timelines for completion of the plan.

Footnotes

1 W.P. (C) No. 6952 of 2022; Order dated July 3, 2024

2 W.P. (C) No. 7844 of 2024; Order dated July 15, 2025

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.