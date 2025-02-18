EY On Budget 2025: Key Amendments Proposed In Union Budget 2025 For The Power And Utility Sector

The Hon'ble Finance Minister presented the Union Budget 2025 on 01 February 2025 in the Lok Sabha. We bring you the key amendments proposed in Finance Bill 2025 with respect to Power and utility Sector.

The Union Budget represents a pivotal move towards advancing India's clean energy transition. Policy initiatives emphasizing domestic manufacturing, nuclear energy growth, and power sector reforms, will strengthen energy security and sustainability. Tax changes are also announced including customs duty reductions for solar modules, semiconductors, and critical minerals, alongside the removal of duty on lithium-ion battery waste. These initiatives, harmonizing with the global momentum towards sustainability and India's climate pledges, present a robust platform for expansion for the Indian P&U sector.

In this regard, we present our detailed power & utilities sector alert.

Download: Union Budget 2025 - Power and Utility sector Highlights

