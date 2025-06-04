Succession Planning Through Trust (Video)

Succession planning is a crucial process for any individual or organization looking to ensure a smooth transition of assets, leadership, or ownership to the next generation. One effective tool for succession planning is the use of trusts. Trusts provide a legal mechanism that can facilitate the transfer of assets in a tax-efficient and controlled manner, ensuring that the intentions of the settlor (the person establishing the trust) are carried out without interference.
The intent behind succession planning is to ensure that business continues to run smoothly, and the possible situations of disputes, differences and issues that may harm the positioning of the Company built over years are mitigated.
This webinar focusses on all the aspects which are critical for Succession planning through Trust.
The key discussion points of the webinar are:
- Why Succession Planning through Trust
- Types of Trusts for Succession Planning
- Benefits of Using Trusts for Succession Planning
- Challenges in Succession Planning through Trusts
- Tax and Regulatory implication of Trust creation
- Best Practices for Succession Planning through Trusts
