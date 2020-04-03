With the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases swelling up in the country, various government bodies have taken #SocialDistancing seriously. They are taking stringent steps and intensifying the fight against the virus. In light of the same, they have taken measures to minimize the COVID impact by closing down their IP offices either fully or partially.
In the table below, find the official notifications and status of working of the IP Offices across the country in light of COVID 19 advisories.
|Notice Date
|IP Office
|Status of Working
|Link to official notification
|March 16, 2020
|Trademark Registry
All hearings relating to trademarks matters scheduled between March 17, 2020 to April 15, 2020 have been adjourned.
The case will be rescheduled in due course of time.
All hearings scheduled after April 15, 2020 will remain as it is.
|http://www.ipindia.nic.in/newsdetail.htm?665/
|March 16, 2020
|Copyright Office
All hearings relating to copyright matters scheduled from March 17, 2020 to March 31, 2020 have been adjourned.
The cases will be rescheduled in due course of time.
|http://copyright.gov.in/Latest_Notice39.aspx
|March 17, 2020
|Design Application s listed before Dr. S. K. Barik, Asst. Controller of Patents & Designs
The hearings in respect of design applications, which were listed/scheduled on March 27, 2020 are adjourned/reschedule d to April 22, 2020.
The listed application numbers can be found in the official notification
|http://www.ipindia.nic.in/newsdetail.htm?667/
|March 17, 2020
|Design Application s listed before Sh. Arup Garu, Asst. Controller of Patents & Designs
|The hearings in respect of design applications, which were listed/scheduled from March 18, 2020 to April 03, 2020 are adjourned/reschedule d between April 16, 2020 to April 28, 2020. The listed application numbers and their rescheduling date can be found in the official notification
|http://www.ipindia.nic.in/newsdetail.htm?666/
|March 19, 2020
|Trade Marks Registry Branch, Chennai
|The Trademark opposition cases hearing fixed on March 12, 2020 adjourned to March 30, 2020 due to administrative reasons stands cancelled
|http://www.ipindia.nic.in/newsdetail.htm?669/
|March 19, 2020
|Head of Offices of Patent Office at Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai and
|All in person hearings in Patents and Designs matters scheduled on or before April 15, 2020 by the Controller should be changed to
|http://www.ipindia.nic.in/newsdetail.htm?668/
|Design Wing at Kolkata
Video Conferencing (VC) hearings.
Wherever the applicant is unable to agree for the VC hearing, the Controller shall adjourn such hearing for a date later than April 15, 2020.
The hearings scheduled after April 15, 2020 will remain as it is.
Any delay in transmitting or resubmitting documents relating to various proceedings under the Patents Act and corresponding rules made thereunder to the Patent Office will be condoned/timeline be extended by the Controller on a petition for such condonation of delay/extension of time made not later than one month from the date when such COVID.19 outbreak ceased to exist.
|March 23, 2020
|Patent Office
All the hearings in Patent Office through video Conferences scheduled between March 23, 2020 and
March 31, 2020 stands cancelled.
Further dates of rescheduled hearings will be communicated shortly.
|http://www.ipindia.nic.in/newsdetail.htm?670/
