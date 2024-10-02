Striking A Pose: Olympian Yusuf Dikec Wants To Trademark His Viral Shooting Stance

At the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, Turkey's sharpshooter Yusuf Dikec emerged not only as a great shooter but also a kind of a pop-culture icon. As the world discovered at this year's Olympics, he boasts a distinctive shooting stance, with his non-shooting hand tucked into the pocket in a rather nonchalant manner. This went viral globally and the internet was buzzing with innumerable memes about the shooting stance. He has now become an internet celebrity, all because of one seemingly lazy pose.

Unique Identity Protection: Securing Trademark

From Usain Bolt's iconic "Lightning Bolt" pose to Michael Jackson's famous "Moonwalk" dance, all have been instances of attempts by these stars to trademark their moves in order to protect their unique identities and brand elements. These examples demonstrate how iconic figures often seek to claim ownership of their distinctive moves and poses as part of their personal brand recognition. However, due to legal restrictions, such attempts have not been successful.

The "Dab" pose, a distinctive dance move where one arm covers the face while the other extends forward, originated from hip-hop culture and gained widespread popularity, particularly after being adopted by famous celebrities and athletes. Although there were attempts to trademark this pose, legal obstacles prevented final approval. This illustrates how certain unique postures or poses may fall within the realm of intellectual property rights.

Coming back to Yusuf Dikec, he recognized how popular his stance had become, so he quickly took action to protect his image. As revealed by his coach, Erdinc Bilgili, they filed for trademark protection with the Turkish Patent and Trademark Office after discovering that someone else was trying to trademark the pose without Dikec's permission. "We applied nearly a week ago," Bilgili explained, noting that previous trademark attempts by others had been dismissed.

This goes beyond a mere formality in the legal world; it is a crucial assertion of personal image protection in the era of social media where fame is fleeting. By trademarking his pose, Dikec will ensure that any commercial use of his image requires his direct consent, effectively safeguarding his intellectual property rights and personal brand.

Fame & Keeping Composure: Man Behind The Pose

As fans love Dikec's composed character, in an interview he said that the famous pose was not intended to be a declaration: "I do it just to stabilize my body and be able to balance myself—nothing more." The very routine posture of such an action struck a chord among the viewers, indicating composure and concentration in such a frantic atmosphere of Olympic competition.

But behind closed doors, Dikec was also fighting his own storm while in competition. To the public eye, he exuded that calmness; but more than once, he referred to the churning inside as a "storm." It only adds to the mystery surrounding his public persona, of which he has been so well-known for. It's helped that he has also made it possible for himself to remain so composed under pressure.

Dikec is aware of the requirements to channel his public image into a sphere where overnight fame makes one an overnight sensation. By filing his trademark, he not only conserved his image but also set himself up to contest the commercial interests surrounding viral fame.

The Business Of Personal Branding

For instance, this action of trademarking his iconic pose by Dikec demonstrates how athletes proactively govern their personal brand. As soon as their viral moments are interlaced in society's perception of the athlete, controlling how people's usage of their image becomes very critical. It would be an important hallmark going forward for athletes, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding personal images in this fast-changing digital culture.

Trademarking his image guards the originality of Dikec and makes it even more valuable. In any legal case, he would use his personal image in endorsement deals or merchandise while being sure his likeness is a proprietary asset.

As Dikec waits to hear about trademark approval, the viral nature of his pose only builds with fans and followers wanting updates. It speaks to the need for the protection of identity in a world where going viral can expose the public and even these athletes to abuse and exploitation by businesses. He retains control over the use of his image until trademark status is confirmed, thus endorsing the importance of intellectual property rights for athletes in current times.

Conclusion

Yusuf Dikec's trademark application marks one of those milestones in sports history that are indicative of contemporary times. At a time when moments that go viral quickly translate into commercial opportunities, Dikec's proactive stance underlines how intellectual property rights in sports come into play when it is least expected. The world watches on with bated breath to see what he will do next – both on and off the shooting range.

