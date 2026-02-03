Amendment To Telecom Cyber Security Amendment Rules, 2025

DoT has notified the Telecommunications (Telecom Cyber Security) Amendment Rules, 2025 ('Cyber Security Amendment Rules') to further expand the applicability of the Telecommunications (Telecom Cyber Security) Rules, 2024 to 'Telecommunication Identifier User Entity', defined under the Cyber Security Amendment Rules. The Cyber Security Amendment Rules also introduce establishment of a mandatory Mobile Number Validation (MNV) Platform by the Central Government for authorised validation of telecommunication identifiers.

Originally published 30 January 2026.

