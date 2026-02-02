Guidelines For Use, Retention, And Disposal Of Wireless Equipment Under WOL/ Experimental/Demo Licenses

The Department of Telecommunications ('DoT'), by way of a Notification dated October 15, 2025, has issued guidelines to regulate the retention, and disposal of wireless equipment held under Wireless Operating Licenses ('WOL') including experimental and demonstration licenses ('Wireless Equipment Guidelines'). The Wireless Equipment Guidelines apply to all entities, holding WOL and mandate disposal of the equipment in question within specified timelines: (i) 90 days from date of cancellation request for licensee-requested cancellations; (ii) 30 days for expiry of license; and (iii) 15 days for Government terminations, with non-compliance treated as wilful violations attracting action from DoT. Retention for future use beyond prescribed timelines requires a Non-Dealer Possession License ('NDPL') from the Wireless Monitoring Organisation ('WMO'). The Wireless Equipment Guidelines also prescribe the disposal methods including the disposal method for e-waste generated from destruction of radio equipment.

