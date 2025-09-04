TPM Newsletter: September 2025 - Non-Tariff Measures

TPM was founded in 1999 as the first firm dealing exclusively in the field of trade remedies. TPM has assisted domestic producers, in India and overseas, suffering due to cheap and unfair imports to avail the necessary protection under the umbrella of the WTO Agreements. TPM also assists exporters and importers facing trade remedial investigations in India or other countries. TPM has assisted exporters facing investigations in a number of jurisdictions such as China, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, European Union, GCC, Indonesia, South Korea, Taiwan, Turkey, Ukraine and USA. TPM also provides services in the field of trade policy, non-tariff barriers, competition law, trade compliance, indirect taxation, trade monitoring and analysis. It also represents industries before the Government in matters involving customs policy.

Indian Updates

Draft Standards on Solar Photovoltaic (SPV) Power Supply for Telecom Equipment Issued by TEC (08 Aug)

The Telecommunication Engineering Centre (TEC), under the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), has circulated draft Standards titled Generic Requirements (GR) on Solar Photovoltaic (SPV) Power Supply for Telecom Equipment's (Standard No. TEC 66090:2025, revision of TEC 66090:2017). These Standards define the requirements for SPV power systems catering to telecom equipment operating at 12V, 24V, or 48V DC, covering load capacities up to 20A continuous or 480 AH per day. The SPV system includes solar modules, battery banks, charge controllers, and hybrid arrangements with float chargers for a regulated DC power supply. The initiative seeks to ensure reliable, sustainable, and non-conventional power solutions for telecom applications. Comments are invited within 60 days from the notification, that is, by 7th October 2025.

Draft Standards on Metal-Free Optical Fibre Cable issued by TEC (15 Aug)

The Telecommunication Engineering Centre (TEC), under the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), has circulated draft Standards titled Generic Requirements (GR) on Metal Free Optical Fibre Cable (G.652 D Fibre) (Standard No. TEC 85140:2025, revision of GR/OFC-17/01.JUN 2007)”. These Standards pertain to metal-free optical fibre cables designed for underground installation in ducts, with an HDPE inner sheath and an outer jacket of Polyamide-12/Nylon-12. The initiative aims to update and improve the specifications of fibre optic infrastructure to ensure durability, reliability, and compliance with modern telecom requirements. Comments are invited within 60 days from the notification, that is, by 14th October 2025.

Quality Control Order for Electrical Appliances for Commercial Dispensing and Vending (22 Aug)

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has issued an order in supersession of the Electrical Appliances for Commercial Dispensing and Vending (Quality Control) Order, 2024. The order will be called the Cookware, Utensils and Cans for Foods and Beverages (Quality Control) Order, 2025. The Order shall come into force on 1st October 2025. However, for small enterprises, the Order shall come into force on 1st January 2026 and for micro-enterprises on 1st April 2026.

Global Updates

China

Draft Regulation on Passenger Car Fuel Consumption and NEV Credits in China (22 Aug)

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China has issued a draft Regulation titled “Passenger Cars Corporate Average Fuel Consumption (CAFC) and New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Credits Regulation in 2026–2027”. The Regulation sets requirements for the proportion of CAFC and NEV credits during 2026-27, while also optimising and adjusting technical specifications for new energy vehicles. The initiative aims to protect the environment, promote energy efficiency, and support sustainable development in the automotive sector. The stakeholders may submit comments within 60 days, that is, by 21st October 2025.

The United States of America

Draft Rule on Nail Products containing Triphenyl Phosphate (TPhP) proposed by California DTSC

The U.S. Department of Toxic Substances Control, State of California, has proposed amendments under the Safer Consumer Products Regulations to list down nail products containing triphenyl phosphate (TPhP), at concentrations greater than 250 ppm, as a Priority Product. The purpose of this proposal is to strengthen consumer protection by addressing potential health and safety risks associated with TPhP. The initiative seeks to prevent deceptive practices, enhance product quality requirements, and safeguard public health. Stakeholders may submit their comments by 22nd September 2025.

