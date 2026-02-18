Budget 2026-2027 Analysis- Tax Exemption And TDS Removal On Interest Awarded By Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) To Natural Persons

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

The Budget 2026-2027 proposes significant relief to victims of motor vehicle accidents and their legal heirs by introducing a complete tax exemption on interest awarded by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) under the Motor Vehicles, 1988. This measure eliminates both the tax liability on such interest income and the requirement for Tax Deduction at Source (TDS), providing substantial financial and administrative relief to victims who are often not regular taxpayers.

Background and Legal Framework

Motor Accident Claims Tribunals ("MACT") are quasi-judicial bodies established under Section 165 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 ("MVA") at the district level to adjudicate claims for compensation arising from motor vehicle accidents resulting in death, bodily injury, or property damage. Section 168 of the MVA empowers the Claims Tribunal to make awards determining the amount of compensation which appears to be just and specifying the person or persons to whom compensation shall be paid. Section 171 of the MVA states that when a Claims Tribunal approves a compensation claim under the Act, it can also order simple interest to be paid along with the compensation amount. The Tribunal determines the interest rate and start date (not earlier than the claim filing date). This interest compensates claimants for delays in receiving payment from the filing of the claim petition to the date of actual payment, due to investigations, adjudication, and appellate proceedings.

Proposed Amendments in Finance Bill, 2026

The Finance Bill, 2026 introduces two interconnected amendments to provide complete relief:

Budget Speech Statutory Amendment Direct Taxes – Interest awarded by Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) to a natural person will be exempt, and TDS removed.1 (i) Proposes exemption for interest under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 to an individual/legal heir (Schedule amendment).2



(ii) Removes TDS on MACT interest for an individual (earlier TDS relief existed up to INR 50,000; now no TDS).3

Scope and Coverage

The exemption applies to the following eligible persons:

Individual : A natural person who is the victim of motor vehicle accident and survives with injuries.

: A natural person who is the victim of motor vehicle accident and survives with injuries. Legal Heir: Legal representatives/heirs of a deceased victim in fatal accident cases.

The exemption is restricted to "natural persons" (individuals). It does not extend to:

Entities other than individuals (e.g Companies, partnership firms, trusts)

Claims for property damage where claimant is not an individual.

Nature of Interest: The exemption covers:

Interest awarded by MACT under Section 171 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

Interest on compensation from the date of filing claim petition until date of award.

Interest during pendency of appeals in higher courts.

Interest at rates specified by the Tribunal.

Unlike the previous TDS exemption threshold of INR 50,000 the proposed amendments have:

No monetary ceiling on the exemption from income tax.

on the exemption from income tax. No amount limitation on TDS removal.

Effective Date: Both amendments shall take effect from April 1, 2026 and apply to tax year 2026-27 and subsequent tax years.

Practical Implications

For Accident Victims and Legal Heirs

Financial Relief: Full receipt of interest amount without tax erosion. For example, if MACT awards interest of Rs. 5 lakh, the entire amount will be received without any tax deduction.

Full receipt of interest amount without tax erosion. For example, if MACT awards interest of Rs. 5 lakh, the entire amount will be received without any tax deduction. Elimination of Compliance: No requirement to: Include MACT interest in income tax returns; Claim refunds of TDS deducted; Maintain records and respond to tax notices; Engage tax professionals for compliance.

No requirement to: Faster Access to Funds: Without TDS deduction requirements, claim settlement processes will be expedited, ensuring victims receive compensation without procedural delays related to tax compliance.

Without TDS deduction requirements, claim settlement processes will be expedited, ensuring victims receive compensation without procedural delays related to tax compliance. Certainty and Uniformity: Statutory exemption eliminates uncertainty and the need to litigate the tax treatment of MACT interest.

For insurance companies and payers

Administrative Simplification: Elimination of: TDS computation, deduction, and deposit requirements Issuance of Form 16A (TDS certificates) TDS return filing (Form 26Q) Reconciliation and correction processes Responding to TDS-related queries and disputes

Elimination of: Faster Settlement: Removal of TDS-related procedural steps will expediate claim settlements, reducing the time between tribunal award and actual payment to claimants.

Removal of TDS-related procedural steps will expediate claim settlements, reducing the time between tribunal award and actual payment to claimants. Cost Saving: Reduced compliance costs, staff time and litigation expenses related to TDS disputes.

Reduced compliance costs, staff time and litigation expenses related to TDS disputes. Reduced Disputes: Elimination of conflicts regarding: Whether TDS is applicable Correct rate of TDS Whether interest should be deposited with tribunal or income-tax department TAN-requirements for one-time transactions.

Elimination of conflicts regarding:

Conclusion

The proposed exemption of tax and removal of TDS on interest awarded by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal represents a significant step toward ensuring timely, equitable, and hassle‑free compensation for accident victims and their legal heirs. By eliminating tax‑related deductions and compliance requirements, the reform meaningfully enhances victims' access to full and immediate financial relief. Simultaneously, it simplifies administrative processes for insurers and other payers, reducing compliance burdens, operational costs, and procedural delays. Overall, this measure promotes consistency, fairness, and efficiency in the compensation framework, aligning the tax treatment of MACT awards with the underlying objective of providing just and effective relief to affected individuals.

1 Para 102, Budget Speech 2026 (Available at: https://www.indiabudget.gov.in/doc/budget_speech.docx).

2 Page 17, Memorandum 2026 (Available at: https://www.indiabudget.gov.in/doc/memo.pdf); Clause 108, Finance Bill, 2026 (Available at: https://www.indiabudget.gov.in/doc/Finance_Bill.pdf)

3 Page 17, Memorandum 2026 (Available at: https://www.indiabudget.gov.in/doc/memo.pdf); Clause 72, Finance Bill, 2026 (Available at: https://www.indiabudget.gov.in/doc/Finance_Bill.pdf)

