Recommendations Made In The 56th GST Council Meeting

Aurtus Comments: The treatment of post-sale discounts under GST has been a matter of recurrent disputes. Under Section 15(3)(b) of the CGST Act, post-supply discounts could be excluded from the taxable value only if: The discount is established in terms of an agreement at or before the time of supply; The discount is linked to relevant invoices, The recipient reverses ITC attributable to such discount. Establishing the pre-existence of a discount policy in form of a written contractual form between manufacturers and dealers was a challenge, especially in case of seasonal or market driven discounts. Further, since there was no mechanism for suppliers to verify ITC reversal by recipients, field officers often disallowed such discounts, leading to litigation. Circular No. 92/11/2019 – GST, dated 07 March 2019 elucidated the provisions contained under section 15(3)(b) of the Act. The Circular simply went on the premise that secondary discounts comprise of discounts, where the supplier reduces the value of the goods, initially supplied to the buyer, at a later stage [i.e. post supply]. It went on to state that such discounts, since are typically unknown to the buyers would not warrant deductions under the law. This view created a challenge for the suppliers in claiming value deductions for all post-sale discounts. Further, the issue of substantiating reversal of ITC by buyers, compelled many industry players to completely forego the GST adjustment, in spite of providing the value adjustment to buyers. The CBIC, vide Circular No. 212/6/2024-GST dated 26.06.2024, in order to provide a stop gap mechanism clarified the mechanism for proving ITC reversal. It required suppliers to obtain a CA/CMA certificate (for ITC above ₹5 lakh) or an undertaking (for ITC below ₹5 lakh) from recipients as proof. Although this clarification provided a temporary compliance mechanism, it created practical difficulties as suppliers had to depend on the cooperation of recipients, and in many cases, disputes continued because notices were being issued to both suppliers (disallowing GST adjustment on credit notes) and on recipients (for non-reversal of ITC), leading to dual exposure and further litigation. The trajectory of post-sale discounting clarifications shows a shift from a compliance-heavy, certificatedriven mechanism to a simplified, statutory amendment-based framework. By linking post sale discounting strictly to credit notes under Section 34 and issuing clarifications on common disputes, the Council aims to reduce litigation, bring uniformity, and align commercial practices with GST compliance. Also, once the new clarification is issued, hopefully, it will also settle current controversies relating to GST demands on discounts offered either by treating them as additional consideration or a separate consideration towards promotion / marketing.