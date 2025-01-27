Carried Interest Mechanism Of Alternative Investment Funds

1.3. This Infoalert, being part of a series of alerts on AIFs, aims to summarise the key tax considerations related to distribution of carried interest by AIFs in India.

1.2. There are no specific provisions under the Indian tax law for taxation of carry interest distributed by an AIF to a specific class of unit holders. Recently, the Government of India has asked the private equity and venture capital industry to spell out how other countries tax their fund managers. 2

1.1. Carried Interest means an additional incentive, or a percentage of gains earned by investors, distributed to a specific class of unitholders (usually investment managers or sponsor), only if the Alternative Investment Fund ("AIF")'s performance exceeds agreed preferred rate of return called as hurdle rate of return. In recent years, AIFs have gained significant prominence and with the developments in their regulatory and taxation regime, general partners 1 of AIFs have been careful to efficiently structure their commitment and carried interest to mitigate adverse consequences.

The terms of PPM may provide that class B unitholders are eligible for carry returns at the rate of 20% (twenty) and the hurdle rate of return is 12% (twelve percent). Carry interest is paid to class B unit holders only after the return of capital and hurdle rate of return at the rate of 12% (twelve percent) is paid to class A unit holders. Thereafter, the balance remaining (after payment of carried interest), if any, will be distributed to class A unitholders and class B unitholders, respectively.

2.2.3. Carried interest represents the percentage 7 of additional returns distributed by the fund to a specific class of units 8 in the distribution waterfall, after the distribution of capital contributed by the investors and agreed hurdle rate of return.

2.2.1. Generally, in India, most AIFs are structured in the form of trusts, and their carried interest is structured as a percentage of returns [often around 20% (twenty percent)], which is distributed to a specific class of units held by the investment manager or sponsor after certain performance benchmarks are met. To understand how carried interest operates, it is essential to examine the key constituents of the AIF structure, which are as follows:

Carried interest is a share of profit distributed to an investment manager or a sponsor of the AIF, contingent upon the AIF achieving returns exceeding the agreed-upon hurdle rate. It represents a percentage of additional returns distributed to a specific class of unitholders – typically the investment manager or sponsor - in accordance with the distributed waterfall mechanism outlined in the AIF's private placement memorandum ("PPM"). This allocation is performance based rather than proportional to their investment in the AIF.

3.1. As outlined above, there are no specific provisions under the Income-tax Act, 1961 ("the Act") and GST law that explicitly govern the taxation of carried interest distributed by an AIF. The taxation of carried interest income depends upon its characterisation, which may be classified as 'capital gains' or 'business income', based on the specific facts of each case and need to be analysed carefully.

3.2. Typically, fund managers or sponsors have treated their carried interest income as 'capital gains' arising from investment in the units of the AIF and have accordingly offered it to tax under the applicable provision of the Income Tax Act, 1961 ("Act"). For GST purposes, the income from carry units has generally been treated as income from securities, which is not subject to GST.

3.3. Taxation of carried interest classified as 'capital gains' in the hands of Sponsor or Investment Manager

As per Section 45 of the Act, any profit or gains arising from transfer of capital assets shall be liable to capital gains tax in the year of transfer. Section 48 of the Act provides that the income chargeable as capital gains is the difference between the full value of consideration received or accrued for the transfer on the one hand, and the cost of acquisition of such asset plus expenditure in relation to such transfer, on the other. Such capital gains computed in accordance with the provision of Section 48 of the Act will be taxable: at applicable tax rates 9 in case, where such units are held for a period of less than or equal to 24 (twenty-four) months immediately from the date of their transfer;

in case, where such units are held for a period of less than or equal to 24 (twenty-four) months immediately from the date of their transfer; at the rate of 12.50% (twelve-point five percent) plus applicable surcharge and cess in case, where such units are held for a period more than 24 (twenty-four) months immediately from the date of their transfer.

3.4. Taxation of carried interest classified as 'business income' in the hands of Sponsor or Investment Manager

In case, carried interest is characterised as performance service fees, it would be taxable as business income under the Act i.e. taxable at applicable rates and GST may apply.

3.5. As discussed earlier, taxation of carried interest would be dependent upon the facts of each case which needs to be analysed on a case-to-case basis.

Service tax on carried interest The decision10 pronounced by the Bangalore bench of Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal ("CESTAT")11 with respect to levy of service tax on carry interest distributed by a Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI")12 registered venture capital fund ("VCF") to its investment manager created a significant ambiguity regarding the taxation of carry interest. The Bangalore bench held that carried interest is neither interest nor return on investment, it is instead a portion of the consideration retained by the fund (VCF) for the services rendered by them to the investors and passed on as a return on investment to the special class of investor. The Bangalore bench of CESTAT observed that the structure was formulated to avoid tax and hence, upheld the levy of service tax on the carried interest distributed by the VCF trust. Aggrieved by the decision of the Bangalore bench of CESTAT, the VCFs appealed before the Karnataka High Court. The Hon'ble Karnataka High Court13 overruled the decision of Bangalore bench of the CESTAT. While adjudicating the issue, the Hon'ble Karnataka High Court inter alia held that, for levy of service tax an entity must be regarded as juridical person, and for the purpose of the Finance Act, a trust cannot be regarded as a juridical person. The Hon'ble Karnataka High Court further held that the funds (VCF) do not make any profit or provide any services, it simply acts as a pass-through entity; that the fund does not perform any act and there is no service provided to one-self. The Tax Department approached the Supreme Court of India by way of filing a special leave petition14 ("SLP") against the decision of the Hon'ble Karnataka High Court. The Hon'ble Supreme Court did not find any merits in the appeal and dismissed the Department's SLP.

3.6. While the court rulings provide much needed clarity for AIFs and funds industry, the judgment of Hon'ble Karnataka High Court and from the Supreme Court does not explicitly provide guidance or address the issue on whether similar treatment will be adopted under the GST regime.