Validity Of A Notice For Re Assessment Under Income Tax Act, 1961 Against A Struck Off Company (Video)

Today I'm going to discuss about the aspect of whether the income tax authorities initiate a proceeding of assessment or reassessment once the name of a company is struct off from the register of the companies.

Shraff Legal provides litigation and advisory services in the fields of Direct and Indirect Taxation, Constitutional Law, FEMA, International Taxation, Customs & Foreign Trade Policy, Black Money Act, PMLA, and the Benami Property Act. We represent clients before the Supreme Court, High Courts, Session Courts, Tribunals, AARs, and Departmental Authorities. We also provide assistance in drafting and vetting of all types of contracts,MOUs, joint venture agreements etc.

Today I'm going to discuss about the aspect of whether the income tax authorities initiate a proceeding of assessment or reassessment once the name of a company is struct off from the register of the companies. So before we discuss that let us have a very brief look at the provision of the removal of the name of the company or what it is called the Striking of the name of a company from the register of the companies under Section 248 of the companies Act.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.