Jackie Shroff successfully secured protection for his personality rights from the Delhi High Court. The court issued an order on May 15, 2024, recognizing his rights and preventing unauthorized use of his name, voice, images, and likeness for commercial purposes.

Shroff had approached the court to stop entities from using his personal attributes without permission, specifically targeting e-commerce websites and social media platforms that were selling merchandise, creating GIFs, and using his image and voice through AI chatbots without his consent. This move is part of a broader trend where celebrities seek legal recourse to protect their personality and publicity rights against unauthorized exploitation .

The court's decision aligns with previous cases involving Bollywood actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Anil Kapoor, where the judiciary has upheld the necessity of protecting celebrity rights to control and monetize their personal brand . This ruling underscores the importance of respecting personality rights in the digital age, where misuse of a celebrity's image and persona can easily occur across various platforms

