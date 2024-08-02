ARTICLE
2 August 2024

Delhi HC Recognizes Jackie Shroff's Personality Rights

PL
Pioneer Legal

Contributor

Pioneer Legal logo
Pioneer Legal is a new age law firm with a dynamic approach to revolutionize the legal landscape in India. We excel in providing commercially viable legal solutions in tandem with high happiness quotient for our attorneys and clients.
Explore
Jackie Shroff successfully secured protection for his personality rights from the Delhi High Court.
India Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Photo of Pritha Jha
Photo of Pavana Padmakumar
Person photo placeholder
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Jackie Shroff successfully secured protection for his personality rights from the Delhi High Court. The court issued an order on May 15, 2024, recognizing his rights and preventing unauthorized use of his name, voice, images, and likeness for commercial purposes.

Shroff had approached the court to stop entities from using his personal attributes without permission, specifically targeting e-commerce websites and social media platforms that were selling merchandise, creating GIFs, and using his image and voice through AI chatbots without his consent. This move is part of a broader trend where celebrities seek legal recourse to protect their personality and publicity rights against unauthorized exploitation .

The court's decision aligns with previous cases involving Bollywood actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Anil Kapoor, where the judiciary has upheld the necessity of protecting celebrity rights to control and monetize their personal brand . This ruling underscores the importance of respecting personality rights in the digital age, where misuse of a celebrity's image and persona can easily occur across various platforms

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Pritha Jha
Pritha Jha
Photo of Pavana Padmakumar
Pavana Padmakumar
Person photo placeholder
Vijay Chawla
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More