ARTICLE
7 July 2025

Transparency In Endorsements Is The Cornerstone Of Building Trust In The Digital World. (Video)

IL
IndiaLaw LLP

Contributor

Transparency in endorsements is the cornerstone of building trust in the digital world.
India Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
IndiaLaw LLP

In this video, we delve into the Guidelines for Prevention of Misleading Advertisements and Endorsements for Misleading Advertisements, 2022, highlighting the responsibilities of celebrities, influencers, and virtual influencers on social media platforms.

From clear disclosures to due diligence, these rules ensure honesty, transparency, and accountability

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

