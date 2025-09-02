ARTICLE
2 September 2025

23 Terror Financing Rules, UPI Big-Ticket Boost & SEBI's Cybersecurity Push – Aug 30, 2025 (Podcast)

Worldwide Technology
This week on Lexpresso: RBI enforces strict UAPA compliance for banks and NBFCs while handing out penalties across the sector, SEBI sharpens its cybersecurity framework and IPO rules, and NPCI raises UPI transaction limits to ₹5 lakh for big-ticket spends. Also in focus: IFSCA's trade finance proposals, the Philippines' crypto moratorium, Indonesia's cross-border QR with Japan, and Jio's new Savings Pro feature with overnight funds.

Your CXO-ready roundup of India's financial regulation and fintech trends—in under 10 minutes. Powered by AK & Partner

