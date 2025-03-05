India Business Bulletin (February 2025)

As per recent circular by the Government of Karnataka, all industrial and consumer products manufactured in the state of Karnataka must compulsorily display product label, manuals and user guidelines in Kannada along with other languages.

GENERAL UPDATES

Labelling of products in "Kannada" language made compulsory

As per recent circular by the Government of Karnataka, all industrial and consumer products manufactured in the state of Karnataka must compulsorily display product label, manuals and user guidelines in Kannada along with other languages.

Speaking Marathi mandatory

The Government of Maharashtra has made speaking Marathi mandatory for all employees in government and semi government offices, government corporation, and local body offices. Complaint can also be filed against employees not following this order.

Quality Control Orders ("QCOs") for over 150 products

With the aim to enhance safety and performance standards, over 150 products such as household appliances, electrical appliances, furniture, steel, chemical and petrochemical products have been notified by Government of India for quality compliance requirements through QCOs.

List of drug prices mandatory to be displayed

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Committee has issued an office memorandum as per which all pharmacies (both online and offline) have to display price list to the customers in a visible manner. Further, any violation will be punishable under relevant provisions of Essential Commodities Act, 1955. This will enhance transparency in the medical sector.

Tamil Nadu Online Gaming Authority (Real Money Games) Regulations 2025 ("the Regulations") notified

The Government of Tamil Nadu has notified the Regulations. Salient features of the same include prohibition on minors under age 18 (eighteen) from accessing online gaming platforms; mandatory Know Your Customer verification through AADHAR; Display of pop-up caution message; fixation of daily and monthly monetary limit; caution message regarding addictive nature of games with the wording "ONLINE GAMING IS ADDICTIVE IN NATURE" and implementation of blank hours.

The Competition Commission of India (Manner of Recovery of Monetary Penalty) Regulations, 2025 ("2025 Regulations") notified

The 2025 Regulations issued by Competition Commission of India ("CCI") will replace the older 2011 regulations. The key highlights of the 2025 Regulations include reduction in rate of interest on penalty to 1% (previously 1.5%) simple interest for each month; issuance of demand notice simultaneously with the penalty order; strict timeline of 60 (sixty) days for deposit of penalty; maintenance of penalty register by Secretary of CCI; refund of excess penalties; monthly monitoring of unpaid penalties amongst others.

Government of India to amend its Nuclear Liability Laws

The Indian Government has recently announced its plans to amend its Nuclear Damage Act 2010 and the Atomic Energy Act, 1962 after United States of America lifted restrictions on three Indian nuclear entities. The Union Budget 2025 also laid emphasis on harnessing nuclear energy mission to sharpen international interest in the Indian energy sector. Some of the key amendments proposed in these laws aim at encouraging investments by the private sector in nuclear power plants; relaxing strict liability laws placed on the operators; facilitate participation of foreign corporations; lift deadlocks in the existing nuclear deals; regulate the Indian legal framework with international conventions amongst others. These amendments align with India's broader strategy of meeting its energy requirements through renewable energy by 2030.

CORPORATE LAW UPDATES

Companies (Prospectus and Allotment of Securities) Amendment Rules, 2025 notified

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has notified the Companies (Prospectus and Allotment of Securities) Amendment Rules, 2025. According to the amended rules, the last date for mandatory dematerialization of securities by private limited companies has been extended to 30 June 2025, revised from the earlier deadline of 30 September 2024.

Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (Insolvency Resolution Process for Corporate Persons) (Amendment) Regulations, 2025 ("Amendment Regulations") notified

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India notified the Amendment Regulations on 3 February 2025, which had come into immediate effect. These regulations have been introduced to streamline the corporate insolvency resolution process, with a special focus on real estate projects.

LABOUR LAW UPDATES

Deadline extended for Universal Account Number ("UAN") activation and seeding bank account with Aadhaar

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation has extended the dead-line till 15 March 2025 for UAN activation and seeding bank account with Aadhaar for availing the benefits under Employment Linked Incentive Scheme.

The Chhattisgarh Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act 2017 ("the Act")

The Act has become effective from 13 February 2025. Key highlights of the Act include applicability on shops and establishments employing ten or more workers; permitting shops to operate 24/7; weekly off to employees; women working at night with necessary precautions; application for registration within 6 (six) months; obtaining Labour Identification Number; 8 (eight) casual leaves with pay; earned leave up to maximum 45 (forty-five) days; 8 (eight) paid festival leave; creche facility; submission of annual report on online portal amongst others.

On death of delinquent employee proceedings against him/her comes to an end automatically

The High Court of Rajasthan upheld that on the expiry of delinquent employee/Petitioner, the Respondent cannot proceed against him on the basis of charge-sheet and proceedings come to an end automatically.

Feelings of the Complainants matter more than the statement of other witnesses or the visuals

The High Court of Madras confirmed the findings of Internal Complaints Committee ("ICC") against Respondent on the charges of sexual harassment against the women employees under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment Act, 2013. After pursuing the pleadings, the Court observed that the Complainant's felt the gestures of the Respondent as embarrassing and unwelcome. In a work place wherein both men and women work, interaction between both the sexes are inevitable. Few times physical gesture like handshake, touching the shoulders might also happen between the opposite sexes also but what really matters is how those gestures are felt by the other side. The statement of other witnesses or the visuals that might or might not have been recorded in the office CCTV's are immaterial.

INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY UPDATES

Producer holds copyright in the cinematograph film

The Delhi High Court ("DHC") has recently dealt with the issue related to the ownership of rights in a song between music composer vs producer. The Defendant has used the lyrics and music composition of the song and have caused a fresh recording of the same. The Plaintiff alleged that the Defendant was liable for copyright infringement of the song over which it had rights. The Defendant claimed to have obtained a license to adapt, record/recreate and synchronize the original song from the music composer whom they claimed to be the owner of the copyright in the soundtrack.

The Court held that the Plaintiff is the owner of the sound recordings and musical and literary works in the songs of the cinematograph film. The Defendant could not use the said song, without license from the Plaintiff. The Court, however, held that since the Defendant has expended resources in the development and creation of the sound recording, there would be irreparable loss, if they were prevented from using the song. Therefore, the Court allowed them to retain the song provided that a fee of INR 30 lakhs (US$ 38,000 approximately) was paid to the Plaintiff.

Ratan Tata and Peter England declared well known marks

DHC has declared the late Mr. Ratan Tata as well-known personal name/mark and Peter England as well known mark.

Memorandum of Association ("MOU") signed between Music Composers Association of India ("MCAI") and Screenwriters As-sociation ("SWA")

For providing equal recognition as 'primary artists' to lyricists and composers in India's music industry, an MOU has now been signed between MCAI and SWA. This MOU mandates separate contracts to be executed with producers providing powers to both composers and lyricists to negotiate independently.

CASE LAWS

Clarification issued regarding limitation period for refund on stamp duty

The Supreme Court of India has held that right to claim or limitation period for a refund of stamp duty starts from the date of execution of the cancellation deed and not its registration.

