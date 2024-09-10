Amendments To The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

SEBI, vide circular May 17, 2024, has issued the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (Amendment) Regulations, 2024. Some of the key amendments are as follows...

every recognized stock exchange must, at the end of the calendar year i.e., December 31, prepare a list of entities that have listed their specified securities ranking such entities on the basis of their average market capitalisation from July 1 to December 31 of that calendar year; the meetings of the risk management committee must be conducted in such a manner that on a continuous basis not more than 210 (two hundred and ten) days (earlier this was 180 (one hundred and eighty) days) should elapse between any 2 (two) consecutive meetings; where the listed entity is required to obtain approval of regulatory, government or statutory authorities to fill up a vacancy of chief executive officer, managing director, whole time director or manager, then the vacancies must be filled up by the listed entity at the earliest and in any case not later than 6 (six) months from the date of vacancy; if a placement is done according to the provisions of the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, no intimation regarding the determination of issue price in a qualified institutions placement is required; and the promoter, director, key managerial personnel or senior management of a listed entity are obligated to provide adequate, accurate and timely response to queries raised or explanation sought by the listed entity for complying with the disclosure of market rumours, including prompt intimations with the stock exchange.

