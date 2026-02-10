ARTICLE
10 February 2026

Yearly Rewind: Tax 2025

A
Acuity Law

Contributor

Acuity Law logo
We provide expert guidance on corporate, tax, regulatory, employment, disputes, and insolvency matters. Our forte lies in cross-border transactions, encompassing a wide array of industries and serving clients from diverse regions such as Japan, Europe, Africa, and the Americas. Since our inception in 2011, we have garnered numerous accolades from prestigious international legal directories.
Explore Firm Details
The year 2025 ushered in significant strides across the Indian legal regime, with landmark judgements on Direct and Indirect tax issues paired with major regulatory changes to simplify compliance and support ease of doing business including under Indian foreign exchange management laws.
India Tax
Acuity Law
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Acuity Law’s articles from Acuity Law are most popular:
  • in India
Acuity Law are most popular:
  • within Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment, Technology and Family and Matrimonial topic(s)
  • with Inhouse Counsel
  • with readers working within the Technology, Retail & Leisure and Law Firm industries

The year 2025 ushered in significant strides across the Indian legal regime, with landmark judgements on Direct and Indirect tax issues paired with major regulatory changes to simplify compliance and support ease of doing business including under Indian foreign exchange management laws. Building on previous year's Tax Yearly Rewind, this edition provides a detailed review of significant judgments and regulatory updates impacting taxation and cross-border investments. It aims to offer business leaders and investors practical insights into the implications of key legal developments.

You can download the full Tax Rewind 2025 in the PDF version below:

Tax Yearly Rewind – 2025Download

To review individual write-ups dealt with in the Tax Rewind 2025, please click on the links below:

DIRECT TAX

  1. Proportionate Reduction as 'Transfer': Principal Commissioner of Income Tax v. Jupiter Capital
  2. Substance Over Form While Determining Permanent Establishment: Hyatt International Southwest Asia Ltd. v.Additional Director of Income Tax
  3. Transfer Pricing and Characterization of an Entity: Netflix Entertainment Services India LLP v. Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax
  4. LeaseAircraftsand Their Taxability in India: Sunflower Aircraft Leasing Limited V. Assistant Commissioner ofIncome Tax
  5. DeterminingReimbursementorFTSforSecondmentofEmployees:Toshiba Corporationv.DCIT
  6. PE Loss Set Off AgainstECBInterest Allowed: Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank v. DCIT
  7. Anti-fragmentation RuleandBusiness ActivitiesofaForeign EnterpriseinIndia:RGAServices International Reinsurance Company v. DCIT
[View Source]
Authors
Person photo placeholder
Acuity Law
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More