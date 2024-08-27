On July 4, 2024, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy ("MNRE") issued guidelines for funding under the National Green Hydrogen Mission. The scheme aims to address gaps in testing facilities and infrastructure for green hydrogen and its derivatives, supporting both the creation of new facilities and the upgradation of existing ones. With a total budget of INR 200,00,00,000 (Indian Rupees two hundred crore) until FY 2025-26, the National Institute of Solar Energy ("NISE") will implement the scheme. This initiative will enhance quality, safety, and sustainability in green hydrogen production and trade. Launched on January 4, 2023, with a budget of INR 19,744 crore (Indian Rupees nineteen thousand seven hundred and forty-four crore) until FY 2029-30, the National Green Hydrogen Mission seeks to boost India's self-reliance in clean energy, reduce fossil fuel dependence and position India as a leader in green hydrogen technology.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.