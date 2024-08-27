ARTICLE
27 August 2024

Centre Releases Scheme Guidelines For Funding Testing Facilities, Infrastructure And Institutional Support As Part Of The National Green Hydrogen Mission

J
JSA

Contributor

JSA logo
JSA is a leading national law firm in India with over 400 professionals operating out of 7 offices located in: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi. Our practice is organised along service lines and sector specialisation that provides legal services to top Indian corporates, Fortune 500 companies, multinational banks and financial institutions, governmental and statutory authorities and multilateral and bilateral institutions.
Explore Firm Details
On July 4, 2024, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy ("MNRE") issued guidelines for funding under the National Green Hydrogen Mission.
India Energy and Natural Resources
Photo of Amit Kapur
Photo of Nawneet Vibhaw
Photo of Prannoy Sebastian
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On July 4, 2024, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy ("MNRE") issued guidelines for funding under the National Green Hydrogen Mission. The scheme aims to address gaps in testing facilities and infrastructure for green hydrogen and its derivatives, supporting both the creation of new facilities and the upgradation of existing ones. With a total budget of INR 200,00,00,000 (Indian Rupees two hundred crore) until FY 2025-26, the National Institute of Solar Energy ("NISE") will implement the scheme. This initiative will enhance quality, safety, and sustainability in green hydrogen production and trade. Launched on January 4, 2023, with a budget of INR 19,744 crore (Indian Rupees nineteen thousand seven hundred and forty-four crore) until FY 2029-30, the National Green Hydrogen Mission seeks to boost India's self-reliance in clean energy, reduce fossil fuel dependence and position India as a leader in green hydrogen technology.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Amit Kapur
Amit Kapur
Photo of Nawneet Vibhaw
Nawneet Vibhaw
Photo of Prannoy Sebastian
Prannoy Sebastian
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More