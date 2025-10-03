Possession Over Ownership: Bombay HC Clarifies Rights In Redevelopment Cases (Video)

In this episode, Divya Pandey from IndiaLaw LLP breaks down a recent Bombay High Court ruling in Ritesh Haldar & Anr. vs. Elite Housing LLP & Ors. The Court clarified that in redevelopment projects...

In this episode, Divya Pandey from IndiaLaw LLP breaks down a recent Bombay High Court ruling in Ritesh Haldar & Anr. vs. Elite Housing LLP & Ors. The Court clarified that in redevelopment projects, the right to transit rent and alternate accommodation belongs to the person in possession of the flat not necessarily the recorded owner.

Through this case involving a family dispute over a residential property, the Court reaffirmed a vital principle: redevelopment cannot be used as a tool to evict occupants. Ownership claims must be settled separately, but lawful possession ensures protection during redevelopment.

Stay tuned to understand how this judgment safeguards occupants' rights and reshapes the legal landscape of housing redevelopment in India.

