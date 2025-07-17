Maharashtra Government Announces Full Stamp Duty Remission For Integrated Township Projects In MMR

Introduction

The Government of Maharashtra has enacted a significant policy change impacting Integrated Township Projects within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Through an Order issued by the Revenue and Forests Department on July 7, 2025, a complete remission of stamp duty has been granted on the first instrument of conveyance for specific land parcels designated for these large-scale urban developments. This decision marks a pivotal moment for infrastructure growth and investment in one of India's most dynamic economic zones.

Understanding the Regulatory Context

This latest directive represents a strategic continuation of the state government's efforts to facilitate planned urban expansion. The authority for this remission is derived from clause (a) of section 9 of the Maharashtra Stamp Act (LX of 1958). This recent Order builds upon a previous, foundational concession. The Revenue and Forests Department had earlier issued a Government Order No. Mudrank-2020/UOR.No.-20/CR-148/M-1(Policy), dated June 20, 2023. This prior order had already reduced stamp duty by fifty percent (50%) on instruments related to properties situated within the areas of Development Plans and Regional Plans. These properties were specifically those approved for the development of Integrated Township Projects under the regulations of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966 (Mah. XXXVII of 1966).

The Scope of the Full Remission

The July 7, 2025 Order specifically addresses the development of Growth Centres within the MMR by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). To execute these projects, the MMRDA has formed a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) named M/s. Raigad Pen Growth Centre Ltd., in which MMRDA holds a fifty percent stakeholder interest. These Growth Centres are being developed under the Integrated Township Policy (ITP) of the Unified Development Control and Promotion Regulations (UDCPR). The UDCPR themselves were declared through a Government Notification from the Urban Development Department No. TPS-1818/CR.No.236/18/Sec. 37(1AA) and Sec. 20 (4)/UD-13, dated December 2, 2020.

Upon the request for stamp duty concessions for the registration of lands in the SPV's name, the Maharashtra Government, deeming it necessary in the public interest, has now remitted the remaining fifty percent (50%) of the stamp duty. This comprehensive remission applies to the first instrument of Conveyance relating to 1217.71 acres of land parcels explicitly mentioned in the joint venture agreement. These parcels must be located within areas approved for Integrated Township Projects under the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966.

A crucial condition stipulated is that all conditions and explanations provided in the earlier Government Order dated June 20, 2023, remain fully applicable for this stamp duty remission to be availed.

Implications for Urban Development and Investment

This complete stamp duty remission represents a significant financial incentive for large-scale integrated township projects. By eliminating this considerable transaction cost, the government aims to enhance the financial viability of such ventures, thereby encouraging faster development and greater investment in the urban infrastructure of the MMR. This policy is expected to contribute substantially to addressing the growing demand for planned residential, commercial, and recreational spaces in the region. It also streamlines the regulatory environment, potentially reducing administrative hurdles associated with land registration for these complex projects.

Stakeholders involved in or considering Integrated Township Projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region should carefully assess the provisions of this Order. Understanding the precise application of these remissions, especially in conjunction with the conditions set forth in the June 20, 2023 Order, will be critical for leveraging the benefits effectively.

