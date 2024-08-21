ARTICLE
21 August 2024

NHAI Organises Workshop For Implementation Of Insurance Security Bond For NHAI Contracts

J
JSA

Contributor

JSA logo
JSA is a leading national law firm in India with over 400 professionals operating out of 7 offices located in: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi. Our practice is organised along service lines and sector specialisation that provides legal services to top Indian corporates, Fortune 500 companies, multinational banks and financial institutions, governmental and statutory authorities and multilateral and bilateral institutions.
Explore Firm Details
NHAI, on May 15, 2024, organised a workshop to encourage concessionaires and insurance companies to adopt Insurance Security Bond ("ISB") as a form of performance security and bid security.
India Transport
Photo of Vishnu Sudarsan
Photo of Ashish Suman
Photo of Kartikeya G.S.
Photo of Ayan Sinha
Photo of Shruti Maheshwari
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

NHAI, on May 15, 2024, organised a workshop to encourage concessionaires and insurance companies to adopt Insurance Security Bond ("ISB") as a form of performance security and bid security. This was organised after MoRTH, on March 15, 2024, amended the model concession agreement for BOT (Toll) projects permitting the concessionaires to furnish performance security in the form of an ISB issued by an insurance company authorised by IRDAI. As of May 15, 2024, NHAI received 164 (one hundred and sixty-four) insurances consisting of 20 (twenty) ISB for performance security and 144 (one hundred and forty four) ISB for bid securities. The attendees of the workshop deliberated upon various challenges in adoption of ISB and the possible measures that can be implemented to ensure for faster adoption of ISB.

To view the full article, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Vishnu Sudarsan
Vishnu Sudarsan
Photo of Ashish Suman
Ashish Suman
Photo of Kartikeya G.S.
Kartikeya G.S.
Photo of Ayan Sinha
Ayan Sinha
Photo of Shruti Maheshwari
Shruti Maheshwari
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More