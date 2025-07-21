Workshop On Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) Held By Yantra Institute Of Technology And Management, Ambajhari

The Yantra Institute of Technology and Management, Ambajhari, recently organized a comprehensive training program on Intellectual Property Rights (IPR), aimed at enhancing awareness and understanding of various aspects of intellectual property among their students and faculty members.

Chandan Kumar, from our patents team was invited as a guest speaker wherein he shared his expertise on patent searches and filing procedures with the audience. He guided the participants through the intricacies of conducting effective patent searches, assessing the novelty of inventions, and the step-by-step process of filing for patent protection.

The session provided practical knowledge and tips crucial for innovators and researchers aiming to safeguard their inventions. In another engaging session, conducted by Anand Agrahari also from our patents team, he focused on Industrial Designs. He emphasized on the importance of design registration in protecting creative and innovative product designs. His talk highlighted how securing design rights can add significant commercial value and offer a competitive edge to creators and businesses alike.

The training session was very interactive and equipped attendees with valuable insights into the legal and strategic dimensions of intellectual property.

