A bench of judges Deepak Gupta and Arun Mishra heard through video conferencing today a plea filed by the Federation of Automotive Dealers' Association (FADA) seeking an extension of 30 days to sell and register unsold stocks of BSIV vehicles. Justice Arun Mishra said the court cannot keep extending the deadline for sale of BSIV vehicles in the name of coronavirus and that there is a need to be empathetic towards the environment. However, the court permitted automakers to sell 10% of unsold BSIV inventory for 10 days post the lockdown, except in Delhi-NCR. The vehicles sold will have to be registered within 10 days.
