PESO's New Online Module For Licensing Compressed Hydrogen Dispensing Stations In India

The Government of India, through the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO), has introduced a significant advancement in the regulatory framework for the petroleum and explosives industry. On May 14, 2025, PESO launched an online module for processing applications for licenses for Compressed Hydrogen Dispensing Stations under the Gas Cylinder Rules 2016. This initiative aims to streamline the application process, enhance safety, and promote efficiency in the industry.

Background and Legal Framework

The new online module is part of the broader efforts to modernize the regulatory framework for the petroleum and explosives industry in India. It is issued under the Gas Cylinder Rules 2016, which are designed to ensure the safe operation of facilities dealing with compressed gases, including hydrogen. These rules are crucial for protecting public safety and the environment by regulating the handling, storage, and dispensing of compressed gases.

Key Provisions of the Circular

The circular outlines several key provisions for applicants seeking licenses for Compressed Hydrogen Dispensing Stations. Firstly, all new applications must be submitted through the online module, making the process more efficient and transparent. Offline or manual applications will no longer be accepted, ensuring a standardized and error-free application process. Existing operators with trial permissions are also advised to use the online module to obtain approval licenses.

Steps for Application

The application process involves several straightforward steps. Applicants are required to visit the PESO website (https://peso.gov.in) and log in using a valid login ID and password. After accessing the dashboard, applicants can click on "New Application" to begin the process. They will need to fill in the application details, including site address, capacity, and validity. Applicants must also add capacity and validity details, upload necessary documents and drawings, make the required payment online, and finally submit the application.

Importance of the Initiative

The introduction of the online module for licensing Compressed Hydrogen Dispensing Stations is a significant step towards enhancing safety and efficiency in the industry. By standardizing the application process, the new system reduces the risk of errors and improves overall safety. The digital process also increases transparency, making it easier for applicants to track the status of their applications and for regulators to monitor compliance. Additionally, this initiative aligns with the government's broader efforts to modernize regulatory processes and promote digital transformation.

