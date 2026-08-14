The India-UK FTA For IT Companies And GCCs: 10 Changes Technology Businesses Should Be Preparing For

The India–UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (“CETA” or the “India–UK FTA”) is frequently discussed in the context of goods like automobiles, whisky, textiles and engineering products. Yet one of the sectors that stands to benefit most from the strengthening India-UK economic relationship is technology.

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From Employee Mobility and Government Contracts to Data, AI and GCC Expansion, Why the New India–UK Trade Framework Matters to the Technology Industry

The India–UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (“CETA” or the “India–UK FTA”) is frequently discussed in the context of goods like automobiles, whisky, textiles and engineering products. Yet one of the sectors that stands to benefit most from the strengthening India-UK economic relationship is technology.

Why the India-UK FTA Matters to Technology Companies

Unlike traditional industries, technology businesses do not rely primarily on the movement of physical products. Their business models depend upon the movement of people, intellectual property, software, data and digital services across jurisdictions.

Indian IT companies continue to play a critical role in supporting UK enterprises. UK-headquartered businesses increasingly rely on India for software development, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, Global Capability Centres (“GCCs”), engineering and business process services.

For technology companies, therefore, the key question is not simply “What tariffs have changed?” It is “How should we rethink our operating model in light of the India-UK FTA?”

While the Agreement does not eliminate every regulatory barrier, it creates an enabling framework that may influence investment decisions, workforce mobility, outsourcing strategies and cross-border technology partnerships. Set out below are ten issues that technology businesses should consider.

Ten Issues Technology Businesses Should Consider

1. Employee Mobility May Become More Cost Efficient

Technology companies frequently deploy employees across jurisdictions to support software implementation, consulting assignments, digital transformation projects, cybersecurity engagements and client management.

Alongside the FTA, the India–UK Double Contributions Convention is expected to significantly reduce the social security burden for qualifying temporary assignments by allowing eligible employees to remain covered under their home-country social security system for up to sixty months. Businesses should nevertheless review:

Secondment structures

Payroll arrangements

Certificates of Coverage

Immigration requirements

Tax implications

Employment documentation

International mobility should increasingly be viewed as a strategic commercial issue rather than merely an HR function.

2. GCC Expansion Could Accelerate

India has emerged as one of the world’s leading destinations for Global Capability Centres. For UK businesses, the FTA reinforces India’s attractiveness as a destination for technology development, engineering, finance, legal operations, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and research functions.

Businesses considering expansion should evaluate whether to:

Establish a captive GCC

Expand an existing centre

Adopt a build-operate-transfer (BOT) model

Acquire an Indian technology company

Enter into a strategic joint venture

The optimal structure will depend upon business objectives, intellectual property requirements, operational control and long-term investment strategy.

3. Cross-Border Technology Contracts Should Be Reviewed

As commercial relationships expand, existing contracts may no longer adequately reflect evolving business models. Technology companies should review:

Master services agreements

Software development agreements

Managed services contracts

Outsourcing arrangements

Cloud services agreements

Service level commitments

Limitation of liability provisions

Dispute resolution mechanisms

Businesses entering new India-UK relationships should ensure that contracts appropriately allocate responsibility for regulatory compliance, cybersecurity, intellectual property ownership and cross-border service delivery.

4. Data Protection Remains a Critical Compliance Issue

The FTA does not remove obligations under applicable data protection laws. Technology companies processing personal information across India and the UK must continue to comply with the UK’s data protection framework and India’s Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, where applicable.

Businesses should evaluate:

Cross-border data transfers

Customer consent mechanisms

Vendor management

Contractual safeguards

Information security policies

Incident response procedures

As digital services increasingly involve cross-border processing, robust data governance should remain a board-level priority.

5. AI and Emerging Technologies Require Strong Governance

Artificial intelligence is becoming central to software development, customer support, financial services, healthcare and manufacturing. Many India-UK technology collaborations will increasingly involve AI-enabled products and services.

Businesses should therefore establish governance frameworks covering:

Ownership of AI-generated outputs

Training data rights

Algorithmic accountability

Confidentiality

Cybersecurity

Contractual allocation of risk

Compliance with evolving AI regulations

Technology companies that embed governance into product development are likely to be better positioned as regulatory frameworks continue to evolve.

6. Intellectual Property Should Be Protected Early

Cross-border software development frequently raises questions regarding ownership of intellectual property. Businesses should ensure that contracts clearly address:

Ownership of source code

Licensing rights

Background intellectual property

Newly developed software

Patents

Trademarks

Confidential information

Employee-created intellectual property

Failure to address ownership at the outset may lead to costly disputes during commercialisation or investment.

7. Government Procurement May Create New Opportunities

One of the less-publicised aspects of the India-UK FTA is its potential to facilitate greater commercial engagement with public-sector entities. Technology companies providing the following services may find new opportunities arising from increased bilateral cooperation and procurement liberalisation:

Digital transformation

Cybersecurity

Cloud infrastructure

AI solutions

Digital identity

GovTech

Smart infrastructure

E-governance services

These opportunities remain subject to the applicable procurement rules and eligibility criteria. Businesses interested in public-sector projects should familiarise themselves with procurement requirements, qualification standards and bid documentation well in advance.

8. M&A and Strategic Investments May Increase

Trade liberalisation frequently stimulates investment activity. Indian technology companies seeking greater access to UK customers may consider acquiring established UK businesses. UK companies may invest in Indian software firms, AI start-ups or GCC platforms to strengthen delivery capabilities.

Such transactions require careful consideration of:

Foreign investment regulations

Merger control

Intellectual property due diligence

Employment issues

Tax structuring

Cybersecurity risks

The FTA is therefore likely to encourage not only trade, but also greater corporate integration between technology businesses.

9. Cybersecurity and Digital Risk Management Will Become Even More Important

As digital collaboration increases, so too does cyber risk. Businesses should ensure that cross-border operations are supported by appropriate cybersecurity governance, including:

Contractual security obligations

Vendor risk management

Incident reporting procedures

Business continuity planning

Penetration testing

Regulatory compliance

Cybersecurity is no longer solely an operational issue; it has become a fundamental legal and commercial consideration in technology transactions.

10. Technology Businesses Should Treat the FTA as a Strategic Opportunity

Perhaps the most significant takeaway is that the India–UK FTA should not be viewed as a trade agreement relevant only to customs or logistics teams. For technology companies, it has implications across the entire organisation.

Boards and senior management should consider whether the Agreement affects:

GCC strategy

Employee deployment

Outsourcing models

Software development arrangements

Investment priorities

Data governance

Procurement opportunities

Intellectual property management

Long-term expansion into the UK or Indian market

Businesses that integrate legal, commercial and operational planning are likely to derive the greatest value from the evolving India-UK technology partnership.

Conclusion

The India-UK FTA represents more than an agreement to facilitate trade in goods. For the technology sector, it provides a framework that could reshape the movement of talent, the establishment of GCCs, cross-border technology services, strategic investments, and digital innovation.

While the Agreement does not eliminate regulatory obligations relating to data protection, intellectual property, employment or cybersecurity, it strengthens the commercial environment in which technology businesses operate and collaborate.

The companies best positioned to benefit will be those that view the FTA not merely as a trade initiative, but as a catalyst for reviewing their operating models, contractual frameworks, investment strategies and governance structures. By combining commercial ambition with robust legal planning, technology businesses can leverage the India-UK partnership to build resilient, scalable and globally competitive operations.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Is the India–UK FTA just about reducing customs duties?

No. While tariff reductions have received the most attention, the Agreement also affects supply chains, commercial contracts, intellectual property, workforce mobility, and cross-border investment decisions.

2. How do I know if my products actually benefit from the tariff concessions?

You need to check the applicable tariff classification and the staging schedule to see whether the reduction is immediate or phased, since not every product benefits in the same way or timeline.

3. Do lower tariffs apply automatically, or do products need to qualify?

Preferential tariffs apply only if products satisfy the Rules of Origin under the Agreement. Products with components from third countries may still qualify, but only if they meet the specific origin criteria, making sourcing strategy and documentation critical.

4. Does the FTA automatically update our existing supply and distribution contracts?

No. The Agreement changes customs duties, not private commercial agreements. Existing contracts should be reviewed for pricing mechanisms, Incoterms, customs responsibility, change-in-law clauses, and renegotiation rights to ensure they reflect the new tariff position.

5. If tariffs are reduced, does that mean regulatory approvals are also simplified?

No. Tariff preferences and regulatory approvals operate independently. Products still need to meet all applicable product standards, technical regulations, labelling requirements, and sector-specific approvals in the importing country.

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