21 May 2025

Interview On The Legal Side Of AI & Media Protecting Innovation (Video)

Our Senior Associate, Girish Bhatia, was recently invited for an engaging interview with Lion Amirr Virani, Founder of The Emerging India Forum, on The Koffee Conversation Show, powered by Prime Infotech Solution.
Our Senior Associate, Girish Bhatia, was recently invited for an engaging interview with Lion Amirr Virani, Founder of The Emerging India Forum, on The Koffee Conversation Show, powered by Prime Infotech Solution. During the conversation, Girish shared compelling insights into the legal implications of Artificial Intelligence, emphasizing how AI is reshaping industries and challenging conventional legal frameworks around authorship, liability, and data protection. He discussed the urgent need for adaptable laws that can keep pace with technological advancement, touching on the ethical considerations and regulatory challenges that come with AI integration across sectors. Girish also opened up about his journey in the legal field, reflecting on the experiences, mentors, and turning points that have shaped his career. His candid storytelling provided a thoughtful blend of professional insight and personal reflection, offering a well-rounded perspective on the evolving role of a lawyer in today's rapidly changing world. The exchange was both refreshing and insightful, enriched by mutual learning and shared perspectives. Watch the full interview here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?si=znY2CRyFzvxxhFBL&v=Cv0WnyBD-FU&feature=youtu.be

