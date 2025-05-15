ARTICLE
15 May 2025

Role Of AI In Legal Sector (Video)

In an era driven by technological innovation, Artificial Intelligence (AI) has emerged as a transformative force across industries. The legal sector, often perceived as tradition-bound and document-intensive, is now undergoing a profound shift owing to the adoption of AI-powered tools and platforms. From automating mundane tasks to enhancing legal research and even predicting case outcomes, AI is revolutionizing how legal services are delivered, managed and accessed.

In this webinar, the distinguished experts from law, academia and technology will share insights into how AI is revolutionizing legal research, compliance, dispute resolution, contract analysis and beyond.

Key Discussion Points in the webinar are:

  • Understanding AI in the Legal Context
  • Key Applications of AI in the Legal Sector
  • Benefits of AI Integration in Law
  • Role of AI in Legal database
  • Challenges and Ethical Concerns
  • The Road Ahead: Human + Machine Collaboration

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

