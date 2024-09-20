India Maintains FDI Restrictions On China

The Indian government will maintain its current restrictions on FDI from China, despite an economic survey advocating for increased Chinese capital to bolster the country's position in global value chains. Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal emphasized that the survey's suggestions are non-binding, and the restrictive policy requiring government approval for investments from neighbouring countries will remain in place. This policy was introduced to prevent opportunistic takeovers and has been reinforced by additional measures against Chinese tech companies

