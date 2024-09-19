ARTICLE
19 September 2024

India Considers 100% Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) In Online Gaming To Boost Sector Amidst Regulatory And Taxation Challenges

PL
Pioneer Legal

Contributor

Pioneer Legal logo
Pioneer Legal is a new age law firm with a dynamic approach to revolutionize the legal landscape in India. We excel in providing commercially viable legal solutions in tandem with high happiness quotient for our attorneys and clients.
Explore Firm Details
The Indian government is considering a proposal to permit 100% FDI in online real-money gaming, excluding betting and gambling. This potential policy change, driven by the Department for Promotion of Industry...
India Government, Public Sector
Photo of Jinal Shah
Photo of Rugwed Dhage
Person photo placeholder
Authors

The Indian government is considering a proposal to permit 100% FDI in online real-money gaming, excluding betting and gambling. This potential policy change, driven by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), aims to provide clarity and ease in attracting foreign investment for the rapidly growing sector, which has struggled with regulatory ambiguity and complex tax demands. The move is intended to support Indian startups in raising capital more effectively and stimulate growth in the industry.

Despite the positive outlook, the industry still faces ongoing challenges, including unresolved issues related to the classification of games and retrospective taxation. Regulatory clarity and the implementation of proposed self-regulation mechanisms are crucial for ensuring fair opportunities across the sector.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Jinal Shah
Jinal Shah
Photo of Rugwed Dhage
Rugwed Dhage
Person photo placeholder
Smrithi Balasubramanian
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More