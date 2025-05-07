TPM Newsletter: May 2025 - Foreign Trade Policy

Operationalisation of DGFT 'Global Tariff and Trade' Helpdesk (11 Apr)

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade has operationalised a dedicated Global Tariff and Trade Helpdesk'to assist the stakeholders in navigating emerging trade issues. The helpdesk would deal in issues relating to import and export challenges, import surges or dumping, EXIM clearance, logistics or supply chain challenges, financial or banking issues, regulatory or compliance issues, and other issues or suggestions. It would also collect and collate trade-related issues concerning other ministries / departments / agencies of the central government and state governments and will co-ordinate to seek their support and provide possible resolution. Stakeholders can submit their issues on the DGFT website.

Amendment in Coal Import Monitoring System (15 Apr)

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade has amended the Import Policy Condition of Chapter - 27 of Schedule-I (Import Policy) of ITC (HS), 2022. As per the revised policy, the Coal Import Monitoring System shall require importers to submit advance information in an online system for import of items and obtain an Automatic Registration Number by paying registration fee as per Appendix 2K. The Registration Fee for obtaining Automatic Registration Number under Coal Import Monitoring System (CIMS) will be subject to the scale of fee mentioned in Appendix 2K. Earlier, the fee was INR 1 per thousand, subject to minimum of INR 500 and maximum of INR 1,00,000 on CIF value.

Amendment in Appendix 2K of Foreign Trade Policy 2023 (15 Apr)

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade has amended the Appendix 2K (scale of Application Fee/User Charges and Process for Deposit/ Refund of Application Fee/Penalty etc) of Foreign Trade Policy 2023 with immediate effect. The following changes have been made to the Appendix:

Application fee for Advance Authorisation / DFIA / EPCG for MSME has been amended to INR 100 for CIF value up to INR 1 crore and INR 500 for CIF value above INR 1 crore. The scale of fee for issuance of automatic registration number under Import Monitoring Systems has been amended to INR 500.

The amended Appendix 2K is enclosed herein.

Amendment in Import Policy Condition of Synthetic Knitted Fabrics Covered under Chapter 60 of the ITC (HS), 2022 (23 Apr)

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade has imposed Minimum Import Price (MIP) on the following 4 ITC (HS) codes of Synthetic Knitted Fabrics till 31st March 2026. The imports will be Restricted, unless the CIF value of imports is US Dollar 3.5 and above per kilogram, in which case the imports will be considered Free.

60019200 60053600 60053790 60053900

The MIP condition will not be applicable for imports made by Advance Authorisation license holders, Export Oriented Units (EOUs) and units in the SEZ, subject to the condition that the imported inputs are not sold into Domestic Tariff Area.

Fixation of a new Standard Input Output Norms (SIONs) under 'Chemical and Allied Product' (24 Apr)

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade has notified the following new Standard Input Output Norms (SIONs) under 'Chemical and Allied Product':

Export Product Quantity SI No. Import Items Quantity allowed Doxycycline 100 mg. Dispersible Tablets (Eq. to Anhydrous Doxycycline 100 mg.) 1 Number tablet 1 Doxycycline Monohydrate U.S.P/ B.P 106.13

