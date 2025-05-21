India May Emerge Stronger From Trade Wars (Video)

self

As the US-China trade war continues to reshape global supply chains, India finds itself at a pivotal crossroads. Could this be India's opportunity to step up as a preferred global manufacturing and investment destination?

In this video, Reena explores the strategic openings emerging for India amidst global economic realignment. She examines how government policies, infrastructure reforms, and the shifting investor sentiment toward China are converging to position India as a viable alternative for multinational businesses.

