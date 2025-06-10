Pre-Existing Diseases Rules Changed In Health Insurance To Benefit Policyholders

In a bid to make health insurance more simple and customer-friendly, the Insurance Regulator and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) recently amended the definition...

Our team is well equipped to handle legal matters pertaining to Anticipatory bail, Criminal Offence charges, Cheque bounce, Arbitration & Reconciliation, Consumer Forum and Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, with presence in cities Faridabad, Gurgaon, New Delhi & NCR.

Our well experienced and dedicated team of lawyers works extensively to provide best in class services and solutions, helping resolve Family disputes and Matrimonial cases like Dowry Demand, Domestic Violence, Maintenance, Divorce, and Child Custody.

We provide best legal solutions in the matters pertaining to Divorce, Family Disputes, RERA Property disputes, Matrimonial, Criminal, Civil, Recovery, consumer disputes and Arbitration. Our top priority is to minimize the legal hassles of our clients in dealing with the court matters.

In a bid to make health insurance more simple and customer-friendly, the Insurance Regulator and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) recently amended the definition of pre-existing diseases. It deleted 'the additional/modified clause' in its current definition of pre-existing diseases through a circular dated 10 February 2020. This move could definitely help in reducing claim rejection rates by the health insurance companies.

Pre-existing disease is a condition, ailment or injury that already exists at the time of buying a health insurance policy. Conditions like diabetes, epilepsy, lupus, sleep apnea, depression and anxiety are considered as pre-existing health conditions.

To include certain illness under health insurance policy, the regulator had modified the definition of pre-existing disease through a circular in September, 2019. It added that if certain illnesses were diagnosed within 3 months of buying the health insurance policy, those would be considered as pre-existing diseases and covered under the policy. However, according to the latest circular, no such diseases will be treated as pre-existing diseases even if diagnosed within three months, or later, after purchasing the health insurance policy. The insurance regulator also mentioned that the modification will be included in the guidelines on standardization in health insurance policies.

S. No. Reference Existing New 1 Definition of Pre-Existing Disease Pre-existing Disease means any condition, ailment, injury or disease: a) That is/are diagnosed by a physician within 48 months prior to the effective date of the policy issued by the insurer or b) For which medical advice or treatment was recommended by, or received from, a physician within 48 months prior to the effective date of the policy or its reinstatement. c) A condition for which any symptoms and or signs if presented and have resulted within three months of the issuance of the Policy in a diagnostic illness or medical condition. Pre-existing Disease means any condition, ailment, injury or disease: a) That is/are diagnosed by a physician within 48 months prior to the effective date of the policy issued by the insurer or its reinstatement or b) For which medical advice or treatment was recommended by, or received from, a Physician within 48 months Prior to the effective date of the policy issued by the insurer or its reinstatement (Life insurers may define norms for applicability of PED at Reinstatement) c) (Deleted)

Originally published February 12, 2020

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.