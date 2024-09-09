ARTICLE
9 September 2024

Unsolicited Commercial Communications Through Telecom Resources

J
JSA

India Insurance
Unsolicited Commercial Communications through telecom resources

IRDAI has instructed all Regulated Entities ("REs"), insurers and insurance intermediaries not to call customers from an unauthorised 10-digit mobile number and landline numbers to curb Unsolicited Commercial Communications through voice calls or messages, in line with the guidelines of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India ("TRAI") dated May 4, 2024.1 An IRDAI licensed RE, sending a commercial communication to their existing or prospective customers must fulfil TRAI prescribed regulatory requirements and get registered with any of the telecom service providers.

Footnote

1. Circular dated May 28, 2024. IRDAI/

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

