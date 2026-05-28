Liability Of Personal Guarantors Under The Insolvency And Bankruptcy Code, 2016

Personal guarantees occupy a critical but often misunderstood space within the Indian insolvency framework. A common assumption among borrowers and even legal practitioners is that a personal guarantor bears only a secondary obligation, one that is triggered only after all remedies against the principal borrower have been exhausted.

Singhania & Partners is a full-service law firm with offices in Delhi- NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Gurugram. The firm assists clients in domestic and international dispute resolution, project finance, M&A, employment and intellectual property areas. It is the Indian member of TerraLex, Inc. (USA) which is a global network of 600+ Law Firms offices in 100+ countries.

Article Insights

Abhishek Kumar’s articles from Singhania & Partners LLP are most popular: in India Singhania & Partners LLP are most popular: within Government, Public Sector, Real Estate and Construction and Intellectual Property topic(s)

with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy and Technology industries

Introduction

Personal guarantees occupy a critical but often misunderstood space within the Indian insolvency framework. A common assumption among borrowers and even legal practitioners is that a personal guarantor bears only a secondary obligation, one that is triggered only after all remedies against the principal borrower have been exhausted. In practice, however, this perception is far from accurate, and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 ("IBC") has established a robust and independent regime for dealing with personal guarantors.

The Myth of Secondary Liability

Contrary to popular belief, personal guarantees are not merely secondary obligations. Under Section 128 of the Indian Contract Act, 1872, a personal guarantor's liability is co-extensive with that of the principal borrower. The IBC reinforces this position, where creditors can directly initiate insolvency proceedings against a personal guarantor under Section 95, without initiating any action against the principal borrower. An interim moratorium under Section 96 applies immediately upon such filing. Alternatively, a guarantor who is unable to repay, may himself voluntarily approach the NCLT under Section 94. In either case, personal guarantees are treated as independently enforceable obligations.

A Distinct and Complex Regime

The insolvency of a personal guarantor sits at the intersection of individual and corporate liability, which makes it inherently complex. While the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) is governed under Part II of the IBC, the insolvency of personal guarantors falls under Part III. Despite this separation, Section 60 of the Code vests jurisdiction over both proceedings upon the NCLT, creating the possibility of parallel proceedings running simultaneously. This overlap frequently gives rise to practical challenges in timing, coordination, and recovery, making the personal guarantor framework one of the more intricate areas of insolvency law.

The Insolvency Process: Step by Step

Once a creditor files an application under Section 95 of the IBC against a personal guarantor or the personal guarantor applies under Section 94 of the IBC, all legal actions against the personal guarantor are immediately stayed under Section 96 (interim moratorium) of the IBC. A Resolution Professional is appointed by NCLT under Section 97 to review the matter and submit a report, upon which the NCLT decides whether to admit or reject the application. Upon admission, a permanent 180 day moratorium commences, and creditors are invited to submit their claims through a public notice under Section 102 of the IBC. The personal guarantor is then required to submit a repayment plan, which may or may not be placed before the creditors. The NCLT subsequently approves or rejects the plan subject to statutory conditions provided under the IBC. If approved, the plan is, thereafter, implemented and a discharge order is issued. However, in case, the plan is rejected, either party may file for bankruptcy.

Balancing Creditor and Guarantor Interests

The IBC attempts to strike a balance between the respective interests of creditors and personal guarantors. Creditors are granted direct enforcement powers, including the right to independently initiate insolvency proceedings which is a significant statutory safeguard. At the same time, personal guarantors are afforded procedural protections, such as, examination of various aspects by a Resolution Professional before any formal action is taken. However, practical challenges persist like overlapping debts, personal guarantor's right to recover from the principal borrower, and uncertainty over how corporate resolution plans affect personal guarantor’s liability, continue to create friction within the framework.

Judicial Pronouncements: Clarity and Continuing Challenges

Judicial intervention has played a pivotal role in shaping the legal position of personal guarantors under the IBC. In Lalit Kumar Jain v. Union of India — (2021) 9 SCC 321, the Supreme Court of India upheld the liability of personal guarantors and affirmed their close linkage with CIRP. Critically, the Court held that the mere approval of a resolution plan for a corporate debtor does not automatically discharge a personal guarantor from his/her liability.

Despite this judicial clarity, challenges remain. The overlap of proceedings under Section 60 of the IBC, initiated against both the corporate debtor and the personal guarantor can lead to confusion and delays. Uncertainty persists regarding a personal guarantor's liability even after a resolution plan has been approved, since a personal guarantor may remain entangled under the IBC until the resolution plan for the corporate debtor is fully implemented. This prolonged exposure can result in undue hardship for the guarantor. For creditors, however, the statutory right to independently pursue a personal guarantor under the IBC remains a meaningful and enforceable protection.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.