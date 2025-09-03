The Regulatory Backbone Of Indian Pharma: Cdsco's Vision, Biosimilars, And Policy Insights

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) is the National Regulatory Authority (NRA) of India for pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and cosmetics.

Introduction: CDSCO & Its Regulatory Role in India The Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) is the National Regulatory Authority (NRA) of India for pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and cosmetics.1 It operates under the aegis of the Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, and derives its authority from the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and associated Rules, 1945. 2 CDSCO Headquarters is located at FDA Bhawan, Kotla Road, New Delhi 110002. CDSCO has six zonal offices, four sub-zonal offices, thirteen Port offices, and seven laboratories spread across the country.3 Roles & Responsibilities of CDSCO The functions of CDSCO include: Approval of New Drugs Conduct and Oversight of Clinical Trials Laying Down Standards for Drugs Import Regulation Control over the quality of imported Drugs Coordination of the activities of State Drug Control Organisations Providing expert advice with a view to bringing about uniformity in the enforcement of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act. Approval of licenses of specified categories of drugs and biologicals such as blood, blood products, large volume parenterals (LVPs), I. V. Fluids, Vaccines, r-DNA products, Sera, and some categories of medical devices under the Central Licensing Approval Authority (CLAA) Scheme Amendment of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act & Rules Banning of Drugs and Cosmetics Grant of test license, personal license, and NOCs for export Testing of New Drugs Oversight and market surveillance through the inspectorate of the centre, in addition to the state authority 4

CDSCO Approved Drugs/Vaccines/r-DNA/Blood Product Some of the recent approvals by the CDSCO and related details are highlighted in the table below. S. No. Product Type Composition Manufacturer Dosage Indicators Approval Date 1. Loteprednol Etabonate Ophthalmic Suspension 1% W/V Finished Formulation Loteprednol Etabonate 10.0000 Milligram (Mg) Sun Pharma Laboratories Limited Ophthalmic suspension Treatment of Post-Operative Inflammation and Pain Following Ocular Surgery June 16, 2025 2. Pertuzumab Drug Substance (R-DNA Origin) Both BD & FF NA Enzene Biosciences Ltd., Pune NA NA June 13, 2025 3. Inactivated Hepatitis A Vaccine (Adsorbed) I.P. Finishes Forumulatio Hepatitis A Antigen 12.5000 Iu, Aluminium Content As Al(Oh)3 0.6250 Milligram (Mg),Tween 20 0.0060 % W/V,Phosphate Buffered Saline 0.5000 Ml INDIAN IMMUNOLOGICAL LIMITED Vaccines (Liquid) Prevention Of Hepatitis A Infection in Children (Above 1 Year) & Adolescents June 12, 2025 4. Water for Injection Both BD & FF NA Enzene Biosciences Ltd., Pune NA NA June 13, 2025 5. Antihemophilic Factor (Recombinant Factor Viii) Pegylated-Aucl Finished Formulation Damoctocog Alfa Pegol 500.0000 Iu, Calcium Chloride Dihydrate 1.0000 Milligram (Mg),Glycine 59.0000 Milligram (Mg),Histidine 8.4000 Milligram (Mg),Sodium Chloride 4.7000 Milligram (Mg),Sucrose 27.0000 Milligram (Mg),Polysorbate 80 216.0000 Micrograms (?g),Glacial Acetic Acid 0.0000 As Required Bayer Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd. Lyophilized Powder for solution for injection Antihemophilic Factor (Recombinant Factor Viii), Pegylated-Aucl, Is A Recombinant Dna-Derived, Factor Viii Concentrate Indicated for use in previously treated Adults and Adolescents (12 Years Of Age And Older) With Hemophilia A (Congenital Factor Viii Deficiency) For: On-Demand Treatment And Control of Bleeding Episodes,Perioperative Management Of Bleeding,Routine Prophylaxis to Reduce the Frequency of Bleeding Episodes June 02, 2025

(BD= Bulk Drug, FF= Final Formulation)5

Biosimilars: Need and Regulatory Framework in India

What Are Biosimilars?

Biosimilars, referred to in India as "similar biologics," are biotherapeutic products highly similar to a previously approved reference biologic . Due to their derivation from living organisms, they are inherently more complex than conventional small-molecule generics .

Why Are Biosimilars Important?

They offer cost-effective alternatives to expensive biologics, improving patient access to treatments for chronic conditions .

They contribute to healthcare system sustainability by reducing expenditure, benefiting governments and insurers.

They promote innovation and growth in India's biopharmaceutical sector, reinforcing the country's status as a global supplier.1

CDSCO Guidelines on Similar Biologics

In August 2016, CDSCO and the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) released the "Guidelines on Similar Biologics: Regulatory Requirements for Marketing Authorization in India".

The guidelines provide a clear regulatory framework for the approval of biosimilars in India. These guidelines address the requirements related to manufacturing, quality, preclinical and clinical evaluation, and post-marketing surveillance for products shown to be similar to an already approved reference biologic. The aim is to ensure the safety, efficacy, and quality of biosimilars while streamlining the regulatory pathway for their development and marketing in India.

Key Takeaways from CDSCO-DBT 2016 Guidelines on Similar Biologics

Introduction Defines "Similar Biologic" as a product comparable in terms of quality, safety, and efficacy to a licensed reference biologic.

Regulatory pathway includes: Comparability exercises for quality, preclinical, and clinical data. Manufacturing requirements aligned with modern biotechnology. Post-marketing responsibilities to ensure long-term safety.

These guidelines are non-substitutive of legal Acts but must comply with the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and related rules. Background & Objectives CDSCO evaluates drug safety, efficacy, and quality; DBT (via RCGM) oversees development and preclinical stages.

Earlier approvals were based on case-by-case, abbreviated pathways.

Objective: Uniform regulatory pathway to assess and approve similar biologics by: Encouraging development with clarity. Allowing reduced preclinical/clinical data when justified.

Applicable Regulations and Guidelines Governed under: Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and Rules, 1945 Rules 1989 under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986

Relevant guidance documents include: Recombinant DNA Safety Guidelines (1990) IBSC Guidelines (2011) CDSCO Clinical Trial Guidelines (2008) Earlier Similar Biologics Guidelines (2012)

Competent Authorities IBSC: It is involved in Institutional review, biosafety clearance, and authorization for microorganism exchange.

RCGM (DBT): It authorizes research, evaluates preclinical data, and monitors genetically modified cell banks.

GEAC (MoEF): It approves products involving GMOs or LMOs.

CDSCO (DCGI): It is an apex authority for clinical trial approval, marketing licenses, and imports for research. Scope Applicable to recombinant DNA-derived, well-characterized proteins developed via modern biotechnology.

Similar Biologic development requires Reference biologic must be approved in India or ICH countries (International Council for Harmonisation of Technical Requirements for Pharmaceuticals for Human Use). Detailed comparability in quality before further development. Guidelines cover both indigenous and imported products.

Principles for the Development of Similar Biologics Selection of Reference Biologic Must be: Innovator product Approved with a complete data package Used consistently across all comparability studies

Manufacturing Process Manufacturing must: Be consistent and GMP-compliant Include:

` detailed upstream & downstream processes critical process parameters comparability data between clinical and commercial batches

Quality-Based Considerations Analytical methods: Must detect subtle differences; validated as per ICH Q2, Q5C, Q6B.

Characterization must include: Physicochemical and structural properties Biological activity and immunogenicity Process/product-related impurities

Specifications and Stability: Acceptance criteria based on clinical batch and reference product Real-time and accelerated stability studies required

Quality Comparability Study Must show no significant difference in critical quality attributes (CQAs) and key quality attributes (KQAs). Preclinical Data Requirements Prerequisite Before Conducting Preclinical Studies Must comply with RCGM requirements, including: Product/process consistency Characterization and specifications IBSC and (optionally) IAEC approvals

Submission includes: Details on reference and similar biologic Site info, personnel involved, GLP compliance

Pharmacodynamic and Toxicology Studies Must be comparative in nature using the final clinical formulation.

Include: Single and repeat-dose toxicity Use the same route/dose as the reference unless justified Immune toxicity testing, local tolerance, and histopathology

Immune Responses in Animals Compare antibody response to similar and reference products

Assess host cell proteins, immune complex formation, and local tolerance Clinical Trial Application Requirements Pharmacokinetic (PK) Studies Should confirm bio-comparability using: Normal healthy volunteers and/or patients Single-dose or multiple-dose studies Parallel or crossover designs

Variables considered: Half-life, absorption, route, indication

Pharmacodynamic (PD) Studies Should be comparative, validated, and use relevant surrogate markers

May be combined with PK studies

Acceptable ranges must be predefined and justified Confirmatory Safety and Efficacy Study Mandatory unless waived; includes: Phase III trials in ≥100 evaluable patients Comparative parallel, blinded design Exception only if: analytical, preclinical, PK/PD data remove residual uncertainty Immunogenicity must still be captured

Safety and Immunogenicity Requires combined Phase III + IV data from ≥300 patients

Study immune response, especially neutralizing antibodies Safety and Immunogenicity Requires combined Phase III + IV data from ≥300 patients

Study immune response, especially neutralizing antibodies Extrapolation of Indications

Allowed if: Same MOA and receptors

Proven similarity in quality, non-clinical, and at least one clinical indication

Not permitted for indications not covered by the reference biologic Market Authorization Application Submit as per CDSCO 2008 guidance

Additional data required if manufacturing scale/process differs from clinical trial batches

Must include comparability data for such changes Post-Marketing Requirements Pharmacovigilance Plan Due to limited pre-approval data: PSURs every 6 months for 2 years, then annually for 2 more years Should be integrated into a Risk Management Plan

Adverse Drug Reaction (ADR) Reporting All serious unexpected ADRs to be reported as per Schedule Y Phase IV (Post-Marketing) Studies Required unless justified otherwise

Includes ≥200 patients

Primary endpoint: safety

Secondary: efficacy and immunogenicity

To be completed within 2 years

Protocol submitted with marketing application Application Forms CDSCO & RCGM forms include: Form 44: Clinical trial/marketing Form 30/29: Test licenses Form 8/9/10: Import licenses Form 40/41/45: Registration certificates

Archiving & Retention All quality, preclinical, and clinical data to be archived for a minimum of 5 years

Retain samples like test substances, slides, sera, tissues until expiry

SOP must define the responsible authority and procedures

Regulatory Pathways: Key Protocols for Biosimilar Approval

The 2016 CDSCO guidelines include distinct regulatory pathways for different scenarios involving recombinant pharmaceutical products, particularly those derived from Living Modified Organisms (LMOs). These are outlined in the form of flowcharts in Annexure I. Below is a detailed breakdown of each protocol:

Protocol I: Indigenous Development of Non-LMO End Products

Scenario: Development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in India, where the product is derived from LMOs, but the final product is not an LMO.

Steps Include:

R&D clearance from IBSC and RCGM

Preclinical study approval from RCGM

Clinical trial approval from CDSCO

Market authorization from CDSCO

This protocol focuses on ensuring biosafety during early development despite the end product not being an LMO.

Protocol II: Indigenous Development Where the Final Product Is an LMO

Scenario: Development, manufacture, and marketing in India of pharma products where the end product itself is a Living Modified Organism.

Key Additional Step:

Requires Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC) approval after RCGM

Environmental risk assessment becomes critical

The GEAC involvement is due to the environmental and biosafety risks posed by LMO end products.

Protocol III: Import of Finished Formulations (End Product Is an LMO)

Scenario: Import and marketing of finished pharmaceutical products that are LMOs.

Steps Include:

Import license application through CDSCO

GEAC approval required

No indigenous R&D steps

This pathway avoids early-stage R&D oversight in India but enforces biosafety via import scrutiny and GEAC clearance.

Protocol IV: Import of Bulk LMOs for Local Formulation

Scenario: Import of bulk LMO material for making finished formulations in India.

Steps:

GEAC and RCGM clearance required

Local formulation under CDSCO oversight

Marketing license post-manufacture

This pathway supports local formulation using imported LMO substances under strict regulatory conditions.

Protocol V: Import of Non-LMO End Products Derived from LMOs

Scenario: Import of products (bulk or finished) derived from LMOs but where the end product is not itself an LMO.

Steps:

CDSCO manages most of the approvals

GEAC approval generally not required

RCGM oversight may still be required depending on the derivation source

This is the least complex protocol among imports due to the non-LMO nature of the end product.7

Draft CDSCO Guidelines 2025 on Similar Biologics: Purpose, Revisions, and Stakeholder Engagement

In a significant move to align with evolving global standards and scientific advancements, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), in collaboration with the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), has released the Draft Guidelines on Similar Biologics – Regulatory Requirements for Marketing Authorization in India, 2025. Published on 6th May 2025, the draft is now open for public consultation. Stakeholders are invited to review the proposed changes and submit their comments and suggestions within 30 days of publication. Once finalized, the scope for further modifications will be minimal, making this consultation phase a critical opportunity for industry experts, researchers, and regulatory professionals to contribute.

Purpose of the Draft Guidelines

Scientific and Regulatory Alignment: To update the 2016 guidelines in line with international standards such as WHO TRS 1043 (2022).

Reflects the latest advancements in analytical and biotechnological sciences. Support Industry & Regulatory Clarity: Provides a clear, science-based and flexible regulatory pathway for market authorization of similar biologics in India.

Helps manufacturers design better development strategies and reduce unnecessary studies. Public Consultation Objective: To gather comments/suggestions from stakeholders (industry, researchers, regulators, etc.).

from stakeholders (industry, researchers, regulators, etc.). Ensure the final document is inclusive, scientifically robust, and implementable.

Key Revisions and Changes in 2025 Draft Guidelines

Scientific Considerations Introduced Emphasis on stepwise comparability using orthogonal analytical tools.

Focus on strengthening in vitro studies over traditional in vivo animal studies. Updated Licensing Framework Clearer and more comprehensive principles for licensing of similar biologics.

Inclusion of newer statistical approaches for establishing similarity ranges. Revised Quality Section Introduction of next-generation analytical methods.

Detailed guidance on the use of reference standards and the development of in-house standards. Minimizing Animal Use (3Rs Principle) Strong shift toward reducing animal testing.

Waiver of in vivo studies is possible under clearly defined conditions. New Sections and Enhancements Risk Management Plan (RMP) and Post-Market Surveillance elaborated.

Clear guidance on extrapolation of efficacy/safety data to other indications. Updated Clinical Study Guidelines Inclusion of confirmatory PK/PD study requirements.

Conditions for waiver of clinical efficacy/safety studies are provided. Clarified Statistical Requirements Use of mean ± SD, min-max, or tolerance intervals for similarity assessments.

Stronger emphasis on critical quality attributes (CQAs) and batch consistency. New Annexures Added Pathways for: Indigenous development. Imported similar biologics.

Annexures on critical quality attributes, statistical tools, and toxicology study requirements.

These guidelines represent a major regulatory evolution for biosimilars in India and aim to simplify development, enhance global alignment, and support patient safety.8

Key Highlights from Central Drug Testing Laboratory (Cdtl) Mumbai's Annual Report 2021-22

The CDTL Mumbai Annual Report 2021–22 provides a comprehensive view of India's maturing drug regulatory framework. From testing nearly 3,000 drug samples and preparing over 40 in-house reference standards to contributing to international pharmacopoeial development and publishing research on complex molecules like Remdesivir and Olaparib, the lab stands as a testament to CDSCO's expanding regulatory capacity. Particularly during the COVID-19 crisis, CDTL's rapid testing of critical biologics demonstrated the robustness and responsiveness essential for biosimilar regulation.

Monthly Sample Receipt, Reporting, and Status Total samples received and analysed from April 2021 to March 2022 Month/Year Received Reported* Pass Fail

NSQ Under analysis at the end of the month Apr- 2021 111 176 172 4 153 May-2021 165 129 122 7 186 Jun-2021 288 171 165 6 299 Jul- 2021 269 230 223 7 337 Aug-2021 224 255 250 5 297 Sep-2021 278 256 247 9 319 Oct-2021 270 240 236 4 349 Nov-2021 262 271 264 7 340 Dec-2021 268 274 263 11 331 Jan-2022 256 195 191 4 305 Feb-2022 256 195 191 4 305 Mar-2022 416 285 272 13 436 Total 2,958 2,698 2,618 80 – *Note: Samples reported include the samples received in previous months/years

This table presents a month-wise breakdown of the total number of samples received, analyzed (reported), passed, and failed, along with the number of samples still under analysis at the end of each month. It shows that CDTL Mumbai received a total of 2,958 samples from April 2021 to March 2022. Out of these, 2,698 samples were analyzed and reported, with 2,618 found compliant (pass) and 80 marked as non-compliant (fail). Notably, March 2022 saw the highest influx of samples (416), possibly due to year-end regulatory filings. The "under analysis" column indicates that backlog management is ongoing, reflecting the laboratory's continuous testing load. The month-wise trend also highlights increased workload during mid and later quarters of the year, especially from July to December. The data demonstrates both the volume and pace of regulatory sample handling at the national level.



Category-Wise Status of Samples Tested



Category-wise status of samples tested during the period April 2021 to March 2022 Sample Type Received during the year (2021-22) Pass Fail Total Reported Import 586 527 22 549 Registration 650 609 11 620 Zonal Survey Samples 642 531 2 533 New Drugs 112 108 4 112 Miscellaneous 54 40 1 41 Legal Samples 815 715 40 755 Inter Laboratory Comparison 93 86 _ 86 Proficiency 2 1 _ 1 Medical Device 4 1 _ 1 Total 2,958 2,618 80 2,698 This table classifies the tested samples by their regulatory origin or purpose and provides insights into the diversity of CDTL's work. The highest number of samples came under Legal (815) and Registration (650) categories, followed by Zonal Survey Samples (642) and Import Samples (586). These categories represent different regulatory checkpoints such as surveillance, approval, and customs clearance. The table also notes that 112 New Drug samples were received — critical from a drug approval and innovation perspective — with a high compliance rate (96%). Inter-laboratory comparison and proficiency testing samples reflect CDTL's commitment to internal quality checks and benchmarking. Overall, the table emphasizes the lab's essential role in maintaining regulatory oversight and supporting new drug and biosimilar evaluations across various segments of India's pharmaceutical pipeline. Sample Output and Number of Tests Performed



Chemical Division Months Backlog Sample Samples Received Total Samples Reported Samples No. of Tests Performed HPLC Test April-2021 46 87 133 96 650 176 May-2021 38 99 133 68 751 136 June-2021 65 126 182 107 1,068 272 July-2021 68 144 212 124 1,088 339 Aug-2021 121 187 308 186 1,427 410 Sept-2021 122 185 307 179 1,287 390 Oct-2021 128 157 287 171 1,119 285 Nov-2021 121 184 305 199 1,162 306 Dec-2021 106 174 280 168 1,093 486 Jan-2022 112 155 267 155 962 276 Feb-2022 112 167 279 152 1,129 326 March-2022 124 266 390 213 1,509 366 Total 1,163 1,931 3,083 1,818 13,245 3,768

Biological Division Months Backlog Sample Samples Received Total Samples Reported Samples No. of Tests Performed HPLC Test April-2021 59 76 135 87 505 143 May-2021 48 72 120 77 662 125 June-2021 43 96 136 76 839 160 July-2021 43 136 179 93 799 180 Aug-2021 53 67 120 81 609 133 Sept-2021 39 71 115 87 647 140 Oct-2021 28 65 99 64 416 98 Nov-2021 35 83 118 71 446 92 Dec-2021 47 83 130 86 513 115 Jan-2022 44 49 93 68 368 76 Feb-2022 25 68 93 57 314 61 March-2022 38 97 135 66 573 92 Total 502 963 1,473 913 6,691 1,415 Revenue Generation from Regulatory Testing CDTL Mumbai collected ₹25,38,435 in testing fees during 2021–22.

This was mainly from registration samples, new drugs, and miscellaneous regulatory submissions.

Revenue was deposited into the Government of India account via Bharat Kosh. This demonstrates the active regulatory function and financial value of centralized drug testing as part of the drug approval pipeline. Emergency Testing During COVID-19 CDTL played a critical role during the pandemic by prioritizing the testing of life-saving drugs such as: Remdesivir (injection, sublingual tablets, oral solution)

Favipiravir

Amphotericin B

Umifenovir These drugs were tested on an urgent basis, including weekends and off days, to ensure quick turnaround for regulatory release and hospital use. It demonstrates the responsiveness of India's regulatory labs during public health crises, which includes biologic drug testing relevant to biosimilars. Reference Standards Management The lab handled 1603 reference materials, including: 30 Indian Pharmacopoeia Reference Standards (IPRS) 47 EP Pharmacopoeia CRS 50 Candidate Materials from manufacturers 186 Remnant Samples used for creating working standards

46 Secondary Reference Standards were prepared in-house, which helps reduce dependence on costly imported standards and supports local testing of biosimilars. This shows CDTL's role in developing validated benchmarks for consistency in analytical testing — a vital component of biosimilar comparability. Quality Assurance & Accreditation Successfully completed NABL Reaccreditation (ISO/IEC 17025:2017) and IMS Recertification (ISO 9001, 14001, 45001).

Actively participated in Proficiency Testing (PT) and Inter-Laboratory Comparison (ILC) programs.

Expanded scope of testing to include new parameters (e.g., UV assay, sterility, BET, pH for skin creams). CDSCO and its labs are internationally compliant and technically capable of regulating biosimilars and complex generics. Research and Method Development 15 research papers published on method development and validation using HPLC and UV spectrophotometry, which are core methods in biosimilar characterization.

Research covered drugs such as: Capmatinib Ribociclib Remdesivir (oral and sublingual) Olaparib, Abemaciclib, Siponimod, etc.

13 M. Pharm students completed project work on analytical research under CDTL guidance. CDSCO's labs are not only testing hubs but also centers for pharmaceutical research and academic training. Standards Development & BIS Involvement Central Drugs Testing Laboratory (CDTL) actively contributed to the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) committees for: Medical devices (Intrauterine contraceptive devices, condoms, menstrual cups) Cosmetic regulations

Reviewed and commented on international drafts and Indian standards in various ISO and BIS ballots. This shows alignment of Indian regulatory practices with global standard-setting bodies, improving harmonization, crucial for biosimilar acceptance globally.9

CONCLUSION

As India's central drug regulatory authority, CDSCO plays a pivotal role in ensuring that safe, effective, and quality medicines reach patients. Its evolving regulatory landscape—especially in the area of biosimilars—reflects a growing commitment to innovation, transparency, and global harmonization. The 2016 biosimilar guidelines laid a foundational framework for approval processes, while the 2025 draft guidelines aim to refine and strengthen regulatory pathways further, addressing emerging scientific and clinical considerations. Recent drug approvals and insights from the latest annual report underscore CDSCO's proactive efforts in aligning with global standards while catering to national healthcare needs. Moving forward, such regulatory advancements are expected to support faster access to life-saving therapies, foster local innovation, and strengthen India's position as a global pharmaceutical hub.

