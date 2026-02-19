Balancing Regulation And Innovation In The Fintech Era II Digital Lending Roundtable India 2021 (Video)

AK and Partners organized a Digital Lending Roundtable with speakers from across the globe on April 30, 2021.

AK & Partners is a full-service law firm, whose expertise spans diverse practice areas, including Banking and Finance, Dispute Resolution, Transaction Advisory and Funds, Data Privacy, Tax, and regulatory compliance. Our services are offered across different legal forums and jurisdictions, including the USA, the UK, Singapore, Italy, Spain, Sri Lanka, etc.

AK and Partners organized a Digital Lending Roundtable with speakers from across the globe on April 30, 2021.

Panelists –

1. Mr. Ugen Bhutia, Vice-President – Legal, SBI Cards

2. Mr. Vaibhav Anand, Founder, Credochain

3. Mr. Harish Karunakaran, Director, Payments and Fintech, Fiserv

Moderator – Ms. Kritika Krishnamurthy, Partner at AK and Partners

