ARTICLE
19 February 2026

Balancing Regulation And Innovation In The Fintech Era II Digital Lending Roundtable India 2021 (Video)

AP
AK & Partners

Contributor

AK & Partners logo
AK & Partners is a full-service law firm, whose expertise spans diverse practice areas, including Banking and Finance, Dispute Resolution, Transaction Advisory and Funds, Data Privacy, Tax, and regulatory compliance. Our services are offered across different legal forums and jurisdictions, including the USA, the UK, Singapore, Italy, Spain, Sri Lanka, etc.
Explore Firm Details
AK and Partners organized a Digital Lending Roundtable with speakers from across the globe on April 30, 2021.
India Technology
Kritika Krishnamurthy
Kritika Krishnamurthy’s articles from AK & Partners are most popular:
  • within Technology topic(s)
  • with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives
  • in India
  • with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy, Advertising & Public Relations and Banking & Credit industries

AK and Partners organized a Digital Lending Roundtable with speakers from across the globe on April 30, 2021.

Panelists –

1. Mr. Ugen Bhutia, Vice-President – Legal, SBI Cards

2. Mr. Vaibhav Anand, Founder, Credochain

3. Mr. Harish Karunakaran, Director, Payments and Fintech, Fiserv

Moderator – Ms. Kritika Krishnamurthy, Partner at AK and Partners

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Kritika Krishnamurthy
Kritika Krishnamurthy
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More