How Indians Can Legally Hold Foreign Currency Accounts At IFSCs (Video)

Can Indian residents legally hold foreign currency accounts in India? What role do International Banking Units (IBUs) and the International Financial Services Centres (IFSCs) play in this process? In this episode of Legal Podcasts powered by IndiaLaw LLP, host Divy Lotia explains the framework for opening and maintaining such accounts under Indian law.

From eligibility criteria and regulatory approvals to operational aspects and compliance obligations, this episode offers a clear guide for individuals and businesses looking to diversify their banking portfolios internationally while staying within legal boundaries. If you're exploring offshore banking options without leaving India, this discussion will help you understand the opportunities and safeguards available under IFSC regulations.

