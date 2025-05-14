PRAVAAH, Penalties & Payment Pivots: Weekly Legal Wrap (May 3, 2025) (Podcast)

From RBI's exclusive rollout of the PRAVAAH portal and ₹4.5 crore in monetary penalties, to SEBI's new margin rules and UPI's tech upgrade order from the Finance Ministry—this week's Lexpresso is a regulatory power-packed shot. Tune in for a crisp breakdown of India's most relevant banking, fintech, and compliance updates—all in 10 minutes.
