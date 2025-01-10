ARTICLE
10 January 2025

Centralised Electronic Listing And Auction Platform For The Sale Of Assets Under Liquidation Process

J
JSA

Contributor

JSA logo
India Finance and Banking
Anish Mashruwala, Pratish Kumar, Anmol Narang
+1 Authors
The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India, vide circular dated October 29, 2024, has collaborated with the Indian Banks' Association ("IBA") to facilitate the auction of assets through the eBKray platform. eBKray is owned and managed by PSB Alliance Private Limited (a consortium of 12 (twelve) public sector banks) ("PSB Alliance"). PSB Alliance has developed a module within the platform which offers detailed information on corporate debtor assets, including photographs, videos and geographical coordinates. By enhancing transparency and efficiency through advanced technology, eBKray aims to increase bidder participation, streamline operations, and maximise returns for creditors while improving outcomes for bidders. It will be a single listing platform to host all assets being sold in liquidation cases.

Authors
Photo of Anish Mashruwala
Anish Mashruwala
Photo of Pratish Kumar
Pratish Kumar
Photo of Madhur Bhatt
Madhur Bhatt
Photo of Anmol Narang
Anmol Narang
