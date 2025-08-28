22 Inflation Targeting Debate, Online Gaming Ban & Aadhaar–Starlink Link-Up – Aug 23, 2025 (Podcast)

This week on Lexpresso: RBI opens consultation on India's inflation targeting framework, SEBI reviews IPO and derivative rules, and Parliament passes the Online Gaming Bill banning real-money games. Plus, UIDAI partners with Starlink for satellite-based Aadhaar KYC, NPCI tightens cryptographic security, and ICICI Bank faces fresh penalties. In Asia, Vietnam reforms collateral rules while the Philippines secures an “A-” rating upgrade.
Your 5-and-a-half-minutes CXO-ready roundup of India's regulatory and fintech landscape—powered by AK & Partners.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.