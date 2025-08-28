22 Inflation Targeting Debate, Online Gaming Ban & Aadhaar–Starlink Link-Up – Aug 23, 2025 (Podcast)

This week on Lexpresso: RBI opens consultation on India's inflation targeting framework, SEBI reviews IPO and derivative rules, and Parliament passes the Online Gaming Bill banning real-money games.

AK & Partners is a full-service law firm, whose expertise spans diverse practice areas, including Banking and Finance, Dispute Resolution, Transaction Advisory and Funds, Data Privacy, Tax, and regulatory compliance. Our services are offered across different legal forums and jurisdictions, including the USA, the UK, Singapore, Italy, Spain, Sri Lanka, etc.

self

This week on Lexpresso: RBI opens consultation on India's inflation targeting framework, SEBI reviews IPO and derivative rules, and Parliament passes the Online Gaming Bill banning real-money games. Plus, UIDAI partners with Starlink for satellite-based Aadhaar KYC, NPCI tightens cryptographic security, and ICICI Bank faces fresh penalties. In Asia, Vietnam reforms collateral rules while the Philippines secures an “A-” rating upgrade.

Your 5-and-a-half-minutes CXO-ready roundup of India's regulatory and fintech landscape—powered by AK & Partners.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.