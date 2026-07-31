NRIs Declared Proclaimed Offenders: What The Law Says

For many Non-Resident Indians, discovering they have been declared a "proclaimed offender" in India often comes as a shock, sometimes years after a dispute or complaint they were never properly informed about. The label carries serious legal consequences, including passport impounding, property attachment, and a bar on anticipatory bail, and it is increasingly relevant given how often NRIs are named in matrimonial, property, or business disputes back home while living abroad.

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For many Non-Resident Indians, discovering they have been declared a "proclaimed offender" in India often comes as a shock, sometimes years after a dispute or complaint they were never properly informed about. The label carries serious legal consequences, including passport impounding, property attachment, and a bar on anticipatory bail, and it is increasingly relevant given how often NRIs are named in matrimonial, property, or business disputes back home while living abroad.

This guide explains what the law actually says, distinguishing between "proclaimed person" and "proclaimed offender," and outlines the legal remedies available to NRIs facing this situation.

The Legal Framework: From CrPC to BNSS

Until 2024, this area of law was governed by Sections 82 and 83 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 (CrPC). With the introduction of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS), which came into force on 1 July 2024, this framework was consolidated and updated under Sections 84 to 89. Anyone researching this topic should be aware that older commentary referencing "Section 82 CrPC" now corresponds to Section 84 of the BNSS, and the full text of the provisions is available through the official India Code database, maintained by the Ministry of Law and Justice.

Proclaimed Person vs. Proclaimed Offender: An Important Distinction

A common misunderstanding is treating these two terms as interchangeable. They are not.

A proclaimed person, under Section 84(1) of the BNSS, is anyone against whom a court has issued a warrant, and who the court has reason to believe has absconded or is deliberately avoiding service of that warrant. The court can issue a written proclamation requiring the person to appear at a specified place and time, which must be at least 30 days from the date of publication.

A proclaimed offender, under Section 84(4) of the BNSS, is a more serious designation reserved specifically for individuals accused of offences punishable with imprisonment of ten years or more, life imprisonment, or death, who fail to appear despite the proclamation. This distinction matters significantly, since several of the harshest consequences, particularly around passport action and the bar on anticipatory bail, are most strongly associated with the proclaimed offender category, though a general proclamation itself already carries meaningful legal weight.

How the Proclamation Process Works

Before a court can declare someone a proclaimed person or offender, several mandatory procedural steps must be followed:

A warrant of arrest must have already been issued against the individual. The court must have reason to believe, based on evidence, that the person has absconded or is deliberately evading the warrant. A written proclamation must be issued and published, requiring appearance at a specified time and place, no earlier than 30 days from publication. The proclamation must be publicly displayed at a conspicuous place where the person ordinarily resides, at the local courthouse, and in some cases through newspaper publication.

For NRIs specifically, the BNSS has modernised the mechanics of service. Courts can now send summons to individuals residing abroad through registered international post or courier, and in some instances through email or other electronic means, a meaningful shift from the earlier framework that made overseas service more cumbersome and often left NRIs genuinely unaware that proceedings existed against them.

The Consequences of Being Declared a Proclaimed Person or Offender

The legal and practical consequences are significant and extend well beyond the criminal case itself.

Passport Impounding

Once declared a proclaimed offender, a person's passport can be impounded or revoked by the passport authority under Section 10(3)(e) of the Passports Act, 1967, which applies where proceedings in respect of an alleged offence are pending before a criminal court in India. This is not automatic in every case but is routinely invoked once a proclamation or proclaimed offender order is on record, since courts often write directly to the Regional Passport Officer requesting such action. The full text of this provision is available through the official Passports Act, 1967 published by Passport Seva.

Property Attachment

Under Sections 85 to 89 of the BNSS, the court can direct attachment of the movable and immovable property belonging to the absconding person, whether the proclamation and attachment happen simultaneously or in sequence. If the person does not appear within the time specified, the attached property can eventually be forfeited to the state government, though it cannot be sold for at least six months, and not until any competing claims over the property are resolved. Importantly, courts have clarified that only property actually belonging to the absconding person can be attached, not property merely occupied by them, such as a family home owned by a relative. NRIs facing property attachment proceedings can benefit from specialist guidance. Sunayana Basu Mallik at King Stubb & Kasiva advises on litigation and property matters of this kind.

Bar on Anticipatory Bail

Indian courts, including the Supreme Court, have consistently held that anticipatory bail is not to be granted to a person who has been declared a proclaimed offender by a court of competent jurisdiction. This makes voluntary surrender, or successfully challenging the proclamation order itself, a critical step before any bail application can realistically succeed.

Employment and Ex-Parte Trial Consequences

A person declared a proclaimed offender who was in government service at the time faces expulsion from that service, and separately becomes ineligible to join any government position at any level in the future, even if the proclaimed offender status applied for only a short period. Additionally, once declared, the criminal trial can proceed ex-parte against the person under Section 356 of the BNSS, meaning the case can move forward even in the person's continued absence.

Legal Remedies Available to NRIs

Being declared a proclaimed person or offender is not necessarily the end of the road. Several legal remedies exist:

Challenging the proclamation order for procedural non-compliance. If the mandatory procedure, including proper issuance of a warrant, reasonable belief of absconding, and correct publication of the proclamation, was not followed, the order can be challenged before the High Court and potentially quashed. Filing a petition for stay. An NRI can approach the High Court seeking a stay on further proceedings arising from the proclamation, including a request to halt arrest, property attachment, or continuation of ex-parte trial proceedings while the challenge is heard. Voluntary appearance and restoration of property. If the person appears within two years of the property attachment, whether voluntarily or following arrest, and satisfies the court that they did not knowingly avoid the warrant or proclamation, the court can order the return of the property or sale proceeds, after deducting associated costs. Appeal against denial of property restoration. If a person's request for return of attached property or sale proceeds is denied, Section 89 of the BNSS allows an appeal to the court that ordinarily hears appeals from the original court's decisions.







Practical Steps for NRIs Facing This Situation

Do not ignore the proceedings, even from abroad. Engage Indian legal counsel promptly to assess whether a warrant, proclamation, or proclaimed offender order actually exists, since NRIs are sometimes unaware of proceedings for years.

Engage Indian legal counsel promptly to assess whether a warrant, proclamation, or proclaimed offender order actually exists, since NRIs are sometimes unaware of proceedings for years. Verify procedural compliance early. Before deciding on a strategy, have counsel review whether the court followed the mandatory proclamation procedure, since defects here are a strong basis for challenge.

Before deciding on a strategy, have counsel review whether the court followed the mandatory proclamation procedure, since defects here are a strong basis for challenge. Consider voluntary appearance carefully. Given the two-year window for property restoration and the bar on anticipatory bail once proclaimed, timing a voluntary appearance or surrender, in coordination with legal advice, can materially affect outcomes.

Given the two-year window for property restoration and the bar on anticipatory bail once proclaimed, timing a voluntary appearance or surrender, in coordination with legal advice, can materially affect outcomes. Track passport and travel document status. If proceedings are pending, proactively confirm with the Passport Authority whether any impounding action has been initiated, rather than discovering it while attempting to travel.

If proceedings are pending, proactively confirm with the Passport Authority whether any impounding action has been initiated, rather than discovering it while attempting to travel. Do not assume the label is permanent or unchallengeable. Many proclamation orders are successfully quashed or stayed where the underlying procedure was not properly followed.

Conclusion

Being declared a proclaimed person or proclaimed offender carries serious, wide-ranging consequences for NRIs, from passport impounding to property attachment to a bar on anticipatory bail. But the process leading to such a declaration is bound by strict procedural requirements under the BNSS, and failure to follow those requirements offers a genuine legal pathway to challenge the order. NRIs facing this situation should seek experienced Indian legal counsel promptly, both to assess procedural defects and to plan the safest route back into the legal process, whether through a stay application, a challenge to the proclamation order, or a carefully timed voluntary appearance.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between a proclaimed person and a proclaimed offender? A proclaimed person is anyone who fails to appear after a proclamation under Section 84(1) of the BNSS. A proclaimed offender, under Section 84(4), applies specifically to those accused of offences punishable with ten years or more, life imprisonment, or death, who still fail to appear. Can an NRI get anticipatory bail after being declared a proclaimed offender? Generally no. Indian courts, including the Supreme Court, have held that anticipatory bail is not to be granted to a person already declared a proclaimed offender by a competent court. Will an NRI's passport automatically be impounded if they are declared a proclaimed offender? Not automatically in every case, but courts frequently write to the Regional Passport Officer requesting impounding under Section 10(3)(e) of the Passports Act, 1967, once such a declaration is made. Can attached property be recovered after a proclamation order? Yes. If the person appears within two years of the attachment, voluntarily or through arrest, and satisfies the court that they did not knowingly avoid the warrant, the property or its sale proceeds can be restored, minus applicable costs. Can a proclamation order be challenged in court? Yes. If the mandatory procedural steps, including proper warrant issuance and correct publication of the proclamation, were not followed, the order can be challenged and potentially quashed by the High Court.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.