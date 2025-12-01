Webinar: The India Story - A Bright Spot For Global Investments

Please watch this webinar from Acuity Law LLP.

We provide expert guidance on corporate, tax, regulatory, employment, disputes, and insolvency matters. Our forte lies in cross-border transactions, encompassing a wide array of industries and serving clients from diverse regions such as Japan, Europe, Africa, and the Americas. Since our inception in 2011, we have garnered numerous accolades from prestigious international legal directories.

In this webinar, we aim to highlight the market trends benefiting small businesses and key considerations one needs to take into account while doing business in India.

The key topics that will be covered are as follows:

- Market trends and the India opportunity for small and big businesses

- Diligence - Key Considerations

- Regulatory & Tax considerations to do business in India

- Contracts - Key Considerations

- Governance Strategy

- Approach to Crisis Situation

- Cultural Considerations to do business in India

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.