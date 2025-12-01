WEBINAR
1 December 2025

Webinar: The India Story - A Bright Spot For Global Investments

A
Acuity Law

Contributor

We provide expert guidance on corporate, tax, regulatory, employment, disputes, and insolvency matters. Our forte lies in cross-border transactions, encompassing a wide array of industries and serving clients from diverse regions such as Japan, Europe, Africa, and the Americas. Since our inception in 2011, we have garnered numerous accolades from prestigious international legal directories.
Please watch this webinar from Acuity Law LLP.
Worldwide Corporate/Commercial Law
Souvik Ganguly,Haseena Tapia Shahpurwalla, and Shankar Iyer
In this webinar, we aim to highlight the market trends benefiting small businesses and key considerations one needs to take into account while doing business in India.

The key topics that will be covered are as follows:

- Market trends and the India opportunity for small and big businesses

- Diligence - Key Considerations

- Regulatory & Tax considerations to do business in India

- Contracts - Key Considerations

- Governance Strategy

- Approach to Crisis Situation

- Cultural Considerations to do business in India

Authors
Photo of Souvik Ganguly
Souvik Ganguly
Photo of Haseena Tapia Shahpurwalla
Haseena Tapia Shahpurwalla
Photo of Shankar Iyer
Shankar Iyer
